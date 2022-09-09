ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Anna Ruth Hester, 104, formerly of Keyser, West Virginia, died Tue…
KEYSER, WV
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Keyser, WV
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Thursday-Friday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Register for banjo, fiddle, mandolin championships

OAKLAND — The Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The State Championships are part of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The banjo and mandolin championships are Friday evening, and the fiddle championship will take place on Saturday evening at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland.
OAKLAND, MD
#Wv News
A much needed visit and discussion

We’re encouraged to see U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit West Virginia as part of his multi-state Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. As our Morgantown Staff Writer Will Dean reports in today’s edition, Cardona visited with West Virginia University students on Wednesday, discussing mental health issues.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Notre Dame volleyball outlasts Trinity; B-U boys lose

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball notched its second win in as many meetings with Trinity Christian this season, edging the visiting Warriors 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Wednesday at home. The Irish swept Trinity 3-0 in Morgantown on Aug. 25, but the rematch would be...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Northern volleyball set to take big strides

ACCIDENT — One of Garrett County’s most consistently solid teams over the last few years has been the Northern Lady Huskies’ volleyball program. Last year’s 7-9 team had its ups and downs and ended in frustration as missed opportunities doomed the young team in the 1A West Region I semifinals against No. 2 seeded Mountain Ridge in the form of a 3-0 sweep by close scores of 27-25, 25-21 and 25-22.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Obituaries
Towson preview: Tigers make their second trip to Mountaineer Field

In week three, West Virginia hosts FCS opponent Towson, the only non-Power 5 opponent on the Mountaineers’ 2022 schedule. Although Towson isn’t as overmatched as the LIU team WVU drubbed, 66-0, a season ago, there’s still a considerable talent discrepancy between the two rosters and many fans and media members circled this match-up as a win months ago.
TOWSON, MD

