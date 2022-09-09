Read full article on original website
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Grupo Firme announces San Antonio show at the Alamodome this fall
Practice your grito now!
'Totally humble': The day a future saint came to visit San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — September 13 marks one of San Antonio's most historic days, its ripple effects still being felt 35 years later. During this week in 1987, Pope John Paul II celebrated the largest mass in Texas history San Antonio—marking a transformative moment for the city. On Sept....
New AC by Marriott will open next month in downtown San Antonio after $100 million renovation
The two hotels will operate from the converted Riverview Towers at Houston and Commerce streets.
KSAT 12
Look up! Spot the International Space Station in the San Antonio sky Wednesday evening
SAN ANTONIO – Calling all space enthusiasts! The International Space Station will be flying overhead Wednesday evening and if you time it right, you could see it float across the San Antonio sky. DETAILS. Exact details on when and where to look for the ISS Wednesday evening can be...
Bad Bunny immortalized with mural at San Antonio's Porta Rossa
He joins the ranks of Nipsey Hussle, Soulja Boy, Cardi B, and Hispanic Elvis.
Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a mysterious social media post.
Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas
Bojangles announced its expansion into Texas last year and now we have more details about a new location.
Schlitterbahn wins 'World's Best Water Park' an 'unprecedented' 24th time
Two other Cedar Fair parks won awards as well.
Actor Nicolas Cantu returns home to San Antonio to start new chapter
His goal is to kickstart his writing career.
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
Hawaiian Cuisine Restaurant Chain Saying Aloha To San Antonio
“It’s exciting to bring the island vibe to Live Oak and grow our ‘Ohana’ right here in this community.”
KSAT 12
San Antonians report seeing a streak across the sky Monday night
SAN ANTONIO – It caught the attention of many across South Texas and Texas for that matter Monday night. It was a streak across the sky that looked like a line of lights. You may have heard of this before. Yes, SpaceX is back at it, launching Starlink satellites into orbit.
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
KSAT 12
H-E-B, West Side computer technology plant top list of SAWS commercial water users
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B’s Rittiman Road manufacturing complex used nearly 266 million gallons of potable water from June 2021 to this June, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. The massive North East side campus, which includes eight manufacturing facilities, topped the list of commercial users of water during...
World's youngest mariachi to perform at Pearl for Hispanic Heritage Month
The mariachi festival is free.
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
Insane Video Shows Dust Devil Swirling Outside Of Texas McDonald's
The dust devil swept dust and debris across the street.
