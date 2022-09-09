ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Smith’s Country Corner open for business

MORROW COUNTY/GALION- On a late summer weekend, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the opening of Smith’s Country Corner on Sept. 10. Galion natives Zak and Emily Smith are the new pick-your-own-pumpkin patch’s owners. The military veterans — U.S. Marine Corps for...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mount Gilead, OH
Local
Ohio Government
County
Morrow County, OH
Morrow County, OH
Government
City
Gilead Township, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
LANCASTER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Honey Creek Wind Project

I attended the August 10 meeting hosted by APEX regarding the Honey Creek Wind project being proposed for Crawford County. The meeting ended leaving me with more questions than answers. The following are examples:. Dr. Jeff Ellenbogen spoke of a Canadian study on wind turbines and how doctors determined there...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Experts predict economic fallout of possible rail strike

TOLEDO, Ohio — Government officials and various industries are bracing for the possibility of anationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19-related supply chain breakdowns. William...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#New Challenge#Politics Local#Village Council#Snyder Funeral Services
morrowcountysentinel.com

Commissioners approve Jamie Brucker as Operations Manager

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Commissioners approved Jamie Brucker for the new position of County Operations Manager at their September 7 meeting. Commissioner Tim Siegfried said it is an administrative position and will combine the work of Development Director Andy Ware who is retiring with the overall operations for the county.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
crawfordcountynow.com

Julie Ann Eldridge

Julie Ann Eldridge, age 63, passed away peacefully at Altercare of Bucyrus September 11. Julie was born to the late Herbert and Elaine (Sommers) Spengler January 26, 1959 in Van Wert Ohio. Julie is preceded in death by her parents. Julie is survived by son, Michael (Kasie Frank) Eldridge; brother,...
BUCYRUS, OH
WHIZ

Pearl House Zanesville Preparing for Opening

ZANESVILLE, Oh – After battling several hurdles, Pearl House Zanesville is preparing to welcome residents in. The 34-unit housing building located on 3rd Street, just across from the Fire and Police stations, will assist those seeking substance abuse recovery. The affordable housing community allows residents to live on their...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Understaffing, Mandatory O.T. Causing ORW Workers To Push Back

MARYSVILLE – Members of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA) Chapter 8010 were joined by members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199, both of which represent those who work at the at Ohio Reformatory for Women (ORW), 1479 Collins Ave., as both groups started picketing outside the campus this morning to protest of the working conditions at the prison.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

New senior living facility opens in Mount Vernon

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Danbury Senior Living in Mount Vernon held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new senior living community at 1605 Venture Drive. Mayor Matt Starr spoke to the attendees, as did Danbury founder Bill Lemmon and Danbury Mount Vernon Executive Director Kim Williams....
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy