Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandsource.com
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
sciotopost.com
Gov. Dewine Announces Funding for Logan Police Department in Hocking County
HOCKING – Governor Dewine announced today the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the wellness needs of...
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Smith’s Country Corner open for business
MORROW COUNTY/GALION- On a late summer weekend, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the opening of Smith’s Country Corner on Sept. 10. Galion natives Zak and Emily Smith are the new pick-your-own-pumpkin patch’s owners. The military veterans — U.S. Marine Corps for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance
Another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
crawfordcountynow.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Honey Creek Wind Project
I attended the August 10 meeting hosted by APEX regarding the Honey Creek Wind project being proposed for Crawford County. The meeting ended leaving me with more questions than answers. The following are examples:. Dr. Jeff Ellenbogen spoke of a Canadian study on wind turbines and how doctors determined there...
Experts predict economic fallout of possible rail strike
TOLEDO, Ohio — Government officials and various industries are bracing for the possibility of anationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19-related supply chain breakdowns. William...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crawfordcountynow.com
Freese Center up in air but $15 million dollar Sports Complex underway in Mansfield
MANSFIELD—As Galion struggles to make an event center a reality, the Mansfield YMCA announced today that they are building their own sports complex. Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Commissioners approve Jamie Brucker as Operations Manager
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Commissioners approved Jamie Brucker for the new position of County Operations Manager at their September 7 meeting. Commissioner Tim Siegfried said it is an administrative position and will combine the work of Development Director Andy Ware who is retiring with the overall operations for the county.
wksu.org
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crawfordcountynow.com
Julie Ann Eldridge
Julie Ann Eldridge, age 63, passed away peacefully at Altercare of Bucyrus September 11. Julie was born to the late Herbert and Elaine (Sommers) Spengler January 26, 1959 in Van Wert Ohio. Julie is preceded in death by her parents. Julie is survived by son, Michael (Kasie Frank) Eldridge; brother,...
WHIZ
Pearl House Zanesville Preparing for Opening
ZANESVILLE, Oh – After battling several hurdles, Pearl House Zanesville is preparing to welcome residents in. The 34-unit housing building located on 3rd Street, just across from the Fire and Police stations, will assist those seeking substance abuse recovery. The affordable housing community allows residents to live on their...
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
sciotopost.com
Update: What we Known About the Active Aggressor at OCU in Pickaway County
CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway Law enforcement responded to OCU Ohio Christian University this morning for an active aggressor call, a person with a gun around 6 am. A shelter in place was issued for OCU, and local Circleville City schools were put on a 2-hour delay, at around 8 am that restriction was lifted.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Understaffing, Mandatory O.T. Causing ORW Workers To Push Back
MARYSVILLE – Members of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA) Chapter 8010 were joined by members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199, both of which represent those who work at the at Ohio Reformatory for Women (ORW), 1479 Collins Ave., as both groups started picketing outside the campus this morning to protest of the working conditions at the prison.
Intel’s groundbreaking in Ohio is only the beginning
Intel has thunderously announced its coming computer chip-making factories in Ohio, complete with fanfare from Ohio State University and a thumbs-up on-site from President Joe Biden.
Mount Vernon News
New senior living facility opens in Mount Vernon
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Danbury Senior Living in Mount Vernon held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new senior living community at 1605 Venture Drive. Mayor Matt Starr spoke to the attendees, as did Danbury founder Bill Lemmon and Danbury Mount Vernon Executive Director Kim Williams....
cwcolumbus.com
Battle over badges continues in Hilliard schools as LGBTQ supporters speak out
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — A battle over badges has parents voicing concerns to the Board of Education. Teachers in the district can voluntarily wear LGBTQ support badges that say “safe person, safe space." Families from both sides were planning to attend the Monday evening meeting. Ruth Miller, with...
Comments / 0