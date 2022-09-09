Read full article on original website
Pinchers Daiquiris and Crawfish in Westlake Grand Opening Monday
Although currently open in Westlake during their "Soft Opening". Westlake's newest spot to check out is Pinchers! Located in Westlake, the new place is ready for you to pass a good time eating crawfish and sipping on your favorite beverage. What can you eat there when it's not crawfish season? Don't worry, they have you covered.
No students injured after Silsbee ISD school bus involved in wreck Friday morning
SILSBEE, Texas — No students were injured Friday morning after a Silsbee Independent School District school bus was involved in a wreck. There were students aboard Silsbee ISD's bus 32 when it was involved in the wreck according to a Facebook post from the district. The wreck happened on...
Videos of teen being punched, kicked in face at West Brook High School shared on social media
BEAUMONT, Texas — Videos of a fight at West Brook High School this week has been making the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, which appears to have been shot in a boy's bathroom, one teen can be seen punching another boy, who is on the floor, repeatedly in the face and head. The boy on the floor tries to cover his face as he is hit multiple times.
Lake Charles Man Forces School Into Lockdown
Lake Charles, La - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand near the school at 3:32 pm. Then at 3:37 police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school. Officers made contact with the man on the east side of the school's property. The man complied and officers took him into custody, finding the two airsoft guns and the knife. Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. Police said additional charges could be added.
Human remains found in Beauregard Parish
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said that the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting...
Jury gives 80 year sentence to Kountze mom in 2011 death of 4-year-old daughter
KOUNTZE, Texas — A Hardin County jury sentenced a Kountze mother late Tuesday to 80 years in prison for the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter. On August 26, a jury found Amanda Guidry guilty of a lesser charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child, according to the Hardin County district attorney.
