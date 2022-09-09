ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion

Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up

More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46

A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion

When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight

Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
