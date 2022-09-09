Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion
Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
I’m a teacher. How do I report Medicare Part B reimbursements on my taxes?
Q. As a retired teacher, I received a Medicare Part B reimbursement check from the Division of Pensions and Benefits. When I fill out my federal taxes, should I deduct the monthly Medicare Part B premiums?. — Retiree. A. There are a few things to know about how to treat...
N.J. hospital to close under proposed deal. Some services would move to another medical center.
A proposed deal between two health systems would close St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, sending some of its services across town. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health — which owns St. Francis — to buy the medical facility, a St. Francis spokeswoman told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday.
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
N.J. mayor lied to investigators about illegal billing to get back at zoning officer, lawsuit says
Belleville’s construction official and zoning officer has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Mayor Michael Melham lied to the state Attorney General’s office, sparking an unnecessary investigation. Frank DeLorenzo, 61, claims the mayor has been retaliating against him since the fall of 2018, when DeLorenzo denied the mayor’s application...
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
Road around scenic N.J. spot will temporarily reopen, but security concerns remain
A winding, scenic part of Route 629 that parallels the shoreline of the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Township and Lebanon Borough could tentatively reopen on Dec. 1 after the New Jersey Water Supply Authority’s request temporarily backed off an earlier plan to permanently close it because of security concerns.
Ex-cop from N.J. admits embezzling tens of thousands from tech company
A former New York City police officer from Middlesex County admitted he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a technology company that employed him by lying about how much he worked, authorities said. Anthony Lisi, 47, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to conspiracy...
The price of homes sold recently in Central Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 1-7, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 1-7, 2022. North Jersey real estate listings will appear on Thursday, Sept. 15. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46
A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
N.J. sergeant gets 33 months in prison for helping corrupt cops steal from residents
A former Paterson police sergeant for a group of cops who targeted and stole from residents was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Michael Cheff in Newark federal court following his trial and conviction in May on charges of conspiring to deprive an individual of civil rights and falsifying a police report.
A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion
When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
4 firefighters and 6 tenants injured, Jersey City building evacuated in mace incident: police
Four Jersey City firefighters and six tenants suffered respiratory issues and eye irritation from a chemical irritant spray that was released inside a four-story apartment building Tuesday afternoon. The firefighters and residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident at 500 Bergen Ave., Jersey City spokesman...
Paterson officials fire police chief, allege he slept in meetings as crime surged
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh fired police chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora Tuesday, ending a troubled 30-month tenure in which the mayor accused the chief of falling asleep during cabinet meetings while violent crime surged in the city. The mayor also said Baycora walked away from a retirement deal that...
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
Get a look at ‘Ramy’ season 3 starring N.J.’s Ramy Youssef and Steve Way
Ramy Hassan seeks spiritual enlightenment but ends up destroying his marriage before it can even begin in the second season of “Ramy,” the acclaimed Hulu series set in New Jersey. He thought he found a path forward, but he ended up lost. In a trailer for the show’s...
2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight
Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
7 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving NJ Transit bus, cops say
Seven people were hospitalized with “complaints of pain” Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a New Jersey Transit bus moments after it collided with another car at a busy Newark intersection, officials said. The crash took place shortly before 7:40 a.m at the corner of South Orange Avenue...
