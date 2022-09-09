Princess Anne has made history by becoming the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes, which has until now been carried out by male members of the royal family.On Monday (12 September), all four of Queen Elizabeth II’s children gathered around her coffin for a vigil inside the St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Princess Anne wore her navy ceremonial uniform for the event.During the ceremony, King Charles III and his siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – took their places at the four sides of the oak...

