ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Letters: Voters need to do better

A recent letter about the New Orleans mayor explains why the country is in such a sorry state. The writer stated that he knew LaToya Cantrell needed more leadership skills, but voted for her anyway because he is a liberal progressive. We left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, but still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?

If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Guest column: To better fight crime, it's time to end the NOPD consent decree

New Orleans, the city where we grew up and have lived our 77 years; where we met and raised our children; the New Orleans that means so much to us, and to so many others who live and visit here, is on the precipice of catastrophic and systemic failure due to an unprecedented amount of crime. Our disseminated police force has been rendered ineffective.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
NOLA.com

Letters: Cantrell and City Council don't have their eyes on the ball

As a relatively new resident of New Orleans, I read with interest about the City Council’s finalization of the BioDistrict agency to be established in our city. While I admittedly don’t know a great deal about the history of this initiative, on the surface it reminded me of a scene from the 1988 minor league baseball movie “Bull Durham.” When the young pitching phenom Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh (Tim Robbins) has been told he is wasting his talent, he responds, “I’m not wasting anything. I got a Porsche, already. A 911, with a quadrophonic Blaupunkt.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
WESTWEGO, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Sutton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ray Nagin
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Lori Lightfoot
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish advanced study applications, Willow School winning writers and other metro schools news

JEFFERSON PARISH ADVANCED STUDY: Applications are being accepted through Oct. 5 for the 2023-24 school year at Jefferson Parish Schools advanced study academies and at Ruppel Academie Francaise. Students who are selected for admission to advanced study academies must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/ASA. To apply and select testing dates, visit specialtyselection.jpschools.org/login. Students who are selected for admission to Ruppel must score in the 75th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/RuppelAdmin.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

James Ammons: Righting the ship is not a one-person job

Dr. James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University of New Orleans, says that he has found his calling. "Higher ed is my calling," Ammons said. "Seeing new students come in and seeing them graduate in commencement — I’m prayerful. You couldn’t do what I do without a whole lot of prayer and a whole lot of God-answered prayer."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Chicago Mayor#Affordable Housing#Politics Local#Racism#Election Local#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Atlantans
NOLA.com

In Terrytown Facebook Marketplace murder, defendant pleads not guilty

A Mississippi man accused of killing a woman during a Terrytown robbery he set up through the online Facebook Marketplace has been indicted with first-degree murder. Daniel Tenner, 21, of Jackson, was also charged with armed robbery and obstruction of justice, according to Jefferson Parish court records. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
TERRYTOWN, LA
NOLA.com

Man, woman killed in Treme shooting, New Orleans police say

A man and a woman were found dead in their Treme home late Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Neighbors called police around 7:15 p.m. and asked for a wellness check at the home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street (map). Responding officers said they found a man and woman inside. Both had been shot and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NOLA.com

Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner

Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy