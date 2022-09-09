Read full article on original website
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Letters: Voters need to do better
A recent letter about the New Orleans mayor explains why the country is in such a sorry state. The writer stated that he knew LaToya Cantrell needed more leadership skills, but voted for her anyway because he is a liberal progressive. We left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, but still...
NOLA.com
Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?
If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
NOLA.com
Guest column: To better fight crime, it's time to end the NOPD consent decree
New Orleans, the city where we grew up and have lived our 77 years; where we met and raised our children; the New Orleans that means so much to us, and to so many others who live and visit here, is on the precipice of catastrophic and systemic failure due to an unprecedented amount of crime. Our disseminated police force has been rendered ineffective.
NOLA.com
Letters: Cantrell and City Council don't have their eyes on the ball
As a relatively new resident of New Orleans, I read with interest about the City Council’s finalization of the BioDistrict agency to be established in our city. While I admittedly don’t know a great deal about the history of this initiative, on the surface it reminded me of a scene from the 1988 minor league baseball movie “Bull Durham.” When the young pitching phenom Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh (Tim Robbins) has been told he is wasting his talent, he responds, “I’m not wasting anything. I got a Porsche, already. A 911, with a quadrophonic Blaupunkt.”
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Urban League Gala, New Orleans Bar Association; Piano Competition reception
Take a bow Tessie Prevost, Leona Tate and Gail Etienne, members of New Orleans Four; Ashley Shelton, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice; Eugenie Collins, NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter; and Sharon Lavigne, Rise St. James!. They were the 2022 honorees during the Urban League of Louisiana’s annual gala held in...
NOLA.com
Bankrupt landlord Joshua Bruno is trying to sell his Bentley for $53K on Facebook
Former landlord Joshua Bruno, renowned for forcing low-income residents to live amongst fecal matter and toxic mold, is attempting to sell one of his multiple luxury vehicles through social media now that he’s declared bankruptcy and has been condemned by a federal judge. In an online ad posted Wednesday,...
NOLA.com
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish advanced study applications, Willow School winning writers and other metro schools news
JEFFERSON PARISH ADVANCED STUDY: Applications are being accepted through Oct. 5 for the 2023-24 school year at Jefferson Parish Schools advanced study academies and at Ruppel Academie Francaise. Students who are selected for admission to advanced study academies must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/ASA. To apply and select testing dates, visit specialtyselection.jpschools.org/login. Students who are selected for admission to Ruppel must score in the 75th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/RuppelAdmin.
NOLA.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
NOLA.com
14 missing children found in New Orleans area in four months, U.S. Marshals Service says
Fourteen missing or endangered children were found in the New Orleans area during a 4-month operation aimed at doing just that, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday. Operation Summer Knights, an effort that involved local, state and federal agencies and concluded Aug. 31, also saw officers make eight arrests. “I...
NOLA.com
James Ammons: Righting the ship is not a one-person job
Dr. James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University of New Orleans, says that he has found his calling. "Higher ed is my calling," Ammons said. "Seeing new students come in and seeing them graduate in commencement — I’m prayerful. You couldn’t do what I do without a whole lot of prayer and a whole lot of God-answered prayer."
NOLA.com
In Terrytown Facebook Marketplace murder, defendant pleads not guilty
A Mississippi man accused of killing a woman during a Terrytown robbery he set up through the online Facebook Marketplace has been indicted with first-degree murder. Daniel Tenner, 21, of Jackson, was also charged with armed robbery and obstruction of justice, according to Jefferson Parish court records. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
NOLA.com
River Birch would merge landfill operations under proposed new contract with Jefferson Parish
The Jefferson Parish Council is expected to extend its landfill management contract with River Birch LLC through 2037, part of a sweeping new arrangement that would allow the contractor to merge day-to-day operations at the parish landfill with its privately owned dump in nearby Waggaman. A parish official said the...
NOLA.com
Lazy river with view of the Mississippi? Nine Mile Point home among $1M+ properties for sale
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Man, woman killed in Treme shooting, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were found dead in their Treme home late Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Neighbors called police around 7:15 p.m. and asked for a wellness check at the home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street (map). Responding officers said they found a man and woman inside. Both had been shot and died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Plea deal in 39-count fatal crime spree sends New Orleans man to prison for 50 years
Carla Allen drove 70 mph along residential New Orleans streets to rush her fiancé, who had been shot through the jaw, to a hospital. There, medical staff assessed his limp body and warned Allen, who was splattered in his blood from her nose to her toes, that he might never recover.
NOLA.com
Angels among us: Drowning of 3-year-old moves Madisonville man to teach water safety for decades
Madisonville resident Robby Fritscher has taught people how to swim for more than 40 years. The 54-year-old is humble about his efforts in the water sport that began when he was just 12. Still, it is that lifelong commitment that recently earned Fritscher a special honor. He was named one...
NOLA.com
Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner
Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced for murder of three people, burning two bodies in attempted cover-up
Shantrice Parker’s voice on Tuesday thundered along the arches of the Orleans Parish courtroom ceiling as she screamed at the man who killed her only daughter: “You is the devil!”. That man, Michael Robinson, smiled in response. Robinson was convicted in May of shooting to death three New...
