Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
John Legend cradles Chrissy Teigen's baby bump on the Emmys red carpet
Tonight’s Emmys are officially bumpin’ along, and so is Chrissy Teigen!. During her red carpet appearance alongside husband John Legend, the 36-year-old model appeared at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12. Dressed in an all-over sequined long-sleeved pink gown, Teigen —who announced that she was pregnant last month— proudly showed off her baby bump while having her photograph taken.
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni tease ‘SVU’ fans with nod to characters’ tension at Emmys
The minute we learned Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni would be sharing the stage as Emmy presenters Monday night, we had to wonder just what the show's writers would have them do. Because those who're desperate to see the former "Law & Order: SVU" co-stars (Meloni is now on "Organized...
TODAY.com
Simon Cowell and Jennifer Hudson talk her ‘American Idol’ elimination for 1st time
Simon Cowell is getting candid about Jennifer Hudson’s 2004 elimination on “American Idol.”. The 62-year-old “AI” judge was the singer’s first guest on the debut episode of her talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” on Sept. 12, where Cowell shared his thoughts on why Hudson was eliminated from the show.
TODAY.com
Kourtney Kardashian says taking Travis Barker’s last name was ‘a given’
Kourtney Kardashian Barker didn't hesitate when it came time to decide if she'd take her husband Travis Barker's last name. The reality star, who wed the Blink-182 drummer in May, stopped by Studio 1A on Monday to discuss married life and Season Two of her family's show "The Kardashians." While...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TODAY.com
Derek Hough dishes on wedding plans — and the 1 person who better perform
Derek Hough is juggling a lot these days. Between headlining the Las Vegas residency “Derek Hough: No Limit” and returning as a judge on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the award-winning choreographer also has his hands full wedding planning with his fiancée and fellow professional dancer, Hayley Erbert.
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
TODAY.com
Drew Barrymore tearfully reunites with ex Justin Long, recounts chaos of their time together
Drew Barrymore gets a blast from her past on the third season premiere of her talk show Sept. 12. Justin Long, who dated the actor on and off from 2007 until 2010, visited “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where the pair reunited and discussed their romance. “I feel like...
TODAY.com
Gwen Stefani talks about return to ‘The Voice’ after marrying Blake Shelton: ‘It felt very nostalgic’
Gwen Stefani is all about mixing business with pleasure. Stefani returns as a coach on the new season of “The Voice,” competing against her husband, Blake Shelton, as well as John Legend and first-time coach Camila Cabello. It marks Stefani's first time back on the show since the 19th season in 2020 after she first appeared in the seventh season in 2014.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Jennifer Coolidge jokingly begs academy not to rush her off the stage during hilarious acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge has finally flowered, thanks to her stunning turn in HBO's "The White Lotus"!. The veteran actor, 61, earned her first-ever Emmy Award in the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category Monday night. The category featured four other "White Lotus" co-stars (Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney), plus "Dopesick" stars Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.
Comments / 0