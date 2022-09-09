ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

John Legend cradles Chrissy Teigen's baby bump on the Emmys red carpet

Tonight’s Emmys are officially bumpin’ along, and so is Chrissy Teigen!. During her red carpet appearance alongside husband John Legend, the 36-year-old model appeared at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12. Dressed in an all-over sequined long-sleeved pink gown, Teigen —who announced that she was pregnant last month— proudly showed off her baby bump while having her photograph taken.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TODAY.com

Derek Hough dishes on wedding plans — and the 1 person who better perform

Derek Hough is juggling a lot these days. Between headlining the Las Vegas residency “Derek Hough: No Limit” and returning as a judge on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the award-winning choreographer also has his hands full wedding planning with his fiancée and fellow professional dancer, Hayley Erbert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Gwen Stefani talks about return to ‘The Voice’ after marrying Blake Shelton: ‘It felt very nostalgic’

Gwen Stefani is all about mixing business with pleasure. Stefani returns as a coach on the new season of “The Voice,” competing against her husband, Blake Shelton, as well as John Legend and first-time coach Camila Cabello. It marks Stefani's first time back on the show since the 19th season in 2020 after she first appeared in the seventh season in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alex Moffat
TODAY.com

Jennifer Coolidge jokingly begs academy not to rush her off the stage during hilarious acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge has finally flowered, thanks to her stunning turn in HBO's "The White Lotus"!. The veteran actor, 61, earned her first-ever Emmy Award in the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category Monday night. The category featured four other "White Lotus" co-stars (Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney), plus "Dopesick" stars Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy