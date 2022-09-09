ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

United Nations appoints new human rights commissioner

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbPUS_0holNyn000

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations has appointed current undersecretary-general for policy Volker Türk as the next U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.

Türk, an Austrian, fills the role vacated by Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended Aug. 31. Bachelet was first appointed to the position in 2018.

The U.N. General Assembly later confirmed his appointment.

Türk currently works in Guterres' office coordinating global policy. He served as Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination in the UN chief's Executive Office from 2019 until 2021.

"Mr. Türk has devoted his long and distinguished career to advancing universal human rights, notably the international protection of some of the world's most vulnerable people -- refugees and stateless persons," Guterres said in a statement.

Türk has served in various roles with the UNHCR around the world, with stops in Malaysia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Kuwait. 

He holds a doctorate in international law from the University of Vienna and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Linz, Austria. 

One of his first tasks will be dealing with a damning report released by his office as Bachelet was leaving. The report accuses China of committing abuses against its Muslim minority Uyghur citizens in Xinjiang province that "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."

The long-awaited, and damning, 45-page report was published on Sept. 1, just minutes before Bachelet's term expired.

China has denied the allegations and argued the internment camps aim to stamp out extremism and terrorism while fostering development and job creation. It repeatedly accuses those who raise the allegations of attempting to interfere with its internal affairs.

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The world is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association. The U.N. agency's annual report, titled "United in Science," found that greenhouse gas concentrations are continuing to rise to record high levels. It blamed fossil fuel emission rates returning to pre-pandemic levels, after they fell temporarily during lockdowns, as human demand and consumption of them persist.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Michelle Bachelet
UPI News

Feds break up human smuggling operation at U.S.-Mexico border

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Tuesday its anti-trafficking task force has dismantled a human smuggling ring at the United States-Mexico border leading to the arrest of eight people. The indictment, which was unsealed Tuesday, said Joint Task Force Alpha broke up an illegal operation that smuggled migrants...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#The United Nations#Austrian#U N General Assembly#Executive Office#Volker Turk#The General Assembly#Unhcr#The University Of Vienna#The University Of Linz
UPI News

On This Day: Environmental NGO Greenpeace founded

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1812, Russians set fire to Moscow in an effort to keep out Napoleon and his invading French troops. In 1954, the famous scene in which Marilyn Monroe is shown laughing as her skirt is blown up by a blast of air from a subway vent was shot during the filming of The Seven Year Itch. The scene infuriated her husband, Joe DiMaggio, who felt it was exhibitionist. The couple divorced a short time later.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
UPI News

Three Iranian nationals charged with ransom extortion scheme

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice indicted three Iranian nationals on Wednesday for allegedly scheming to hack into the computer networks of hundreds of people in the United States and elsewhere. Mansur Ahmadi, Ahmad Aghda, and Amir Nickaein, allegedly sought to exfiltrate data and information from computer...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
UPI News

European Commission proposes ban on forced labor products

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed implementing a ban on products within the European Union that are manufactured using forced labor. The EU executive's proposal would cover all products made in the EU for domestic consumption and exports as well as imported goods. It does not...
LABOR ISSUES
UPI News

U.S. says Russia spent $300 million worldwide to influence politics

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A newly declassified U.S. intelligence review alleges that Russia has spent more than $300 million globally to influence foreign political events. Since 2014, the Kremlin has given money to political parties, politicians and officials in at least two dozen countries, according to a State Department cable sent to 110 countries Tuesday.
ELECTIONS
UPI News

North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction." "We warn that if North Korea attempts the use of nuclear weapons, it will face an overwhelming response...
POLITICS
UPI News

Like the U.S., Britain saw inflation slow a bit during August amid economic concerns

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Much like the United States, Britain saw inflation slow a bit during the month of August due mainly to lower energy costs, including gasoline. Data from the Office for National Statistics Wednesday showed that inflation slowed to 9.9% for the 12 months ending in August. In July, that figure was over 10%. Inflation increased by a half-percent from July to August.
BUSINESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
447K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy