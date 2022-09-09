ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Deadliest Catch’ Cuts Ties With Josh Harris Following Sexual Assault Allegations: Report

By Tia Bailey
 5 days ago
Deadliest Catch‘s Josh Harris has recently been revealed to have a history of sexual assault. The show has reportedly cut ties with Harris following the news.

Discovery, the network the show premieres on, announced that Harris will not be in future episodes after the news came out. The allegations date back to 1998, and involve a young girl. The following paragraph provides details of the crime.

At the time, Harris was about 16 years old. According to Factz Media, Harris “digitally, vaginally and orally raped a 4-year-old girl.” His semen was found at the crime scene, and he was arrested in 1999. The girl was apparently quoted in the official affidavit referring to her and Harris’ genitals as their “pee-pees.” He pled to assault 4 and immoral communication with a minor, leading to him only serving 9 months in jail and a psychosexual exam.

“SSG detectives went to the victim’s residence and collected some further evidence,” the arrest record reportedly stated.

The news recently resurfaced, and Discovery was quick to cut ties with Harris.

“We’ve been made aware of this issue. Josh will not appear in future episodes of this series,” a representative told RadarOnline.com.

Harris has appeared in the Deadliest Catch spin-off series, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline. While speaking to Ace TV Shows in 2021, he had said: “I could definitely see myself getting a place in Hawaii and fishing that out for months at a time. There’s a lot of money to be made.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Fires Josh Harris After Sexual Assault Revealed

People have been reacting to the news on social media. One Twitter user shared the article and wrote: “A walking POS, it’s literally the worst thing he could do. And he doesn’t get cured. I hunted these monsters, put them away. Watched this show since day one, a fan for yrs, stuck in hospital for multiple major surgeries it’s all they had to watch.”

The show is no stranger to controversy and tragedy. Several people connected to the show have died, and Josh’s brother, Jake Harris, was arrested for driving under the influence in Washington last year. He began abusing drugs after their father Phil, who was also on the show, passed away.

Although we know he is fired, it is uncertain if Discovery will edit past episodes of the show to cut Harris out, or if they are just firing him from future episodes. Regardless, fans of the show are thankful that he will no longer appear on their screens.

Many are calling for more than a firing to take place. A comment on Factz’s article reads: “I can’t believe this scumbag has full custody of his 9 year old little girl !!! Someone come take her away from him immediately!!!”

Comments / 11

Lori Schwab
5d ago

He wasn't really a fisherman any way, the friend of his Captains the ship his dad had. He seems more like second in command. The others in this picture are Captains and take their jobs seriously

Reply
4
Richard Azhocar
5d ago

Sometimes your past and your shadow catches up to you, and you fall hard.

Reply
5
