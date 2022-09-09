Read full article on original website
Mining Concentration In America Poses A Major Threat To Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the mining ban came to China, there has been a massive migration of Bitcoin hash rate to the United States. There have been many narratives and pushes from pro-American Bitcoiners to continue attracting more hash rate to the U.S., including pushing to create favorable regulatory environments for miners here in North America. This has been done under the premise of the historical strength of American property rights, which is a big part of why American capital and equity markets are the biggest in the world.
Phish Lot, Rural America And The Lightning Revolution
This is an opinion editorial by Patrick McCaughey, a live music aficionado, Bitcoin advocate and pragmatist living in western Massachusetts. Humans are innately social creatures. We enjoy meals together, we exchange ideas with one another, and when the time is right, we set our soul free and surrender to the flow of living in the moment with like-minded beings. We are, after all, just swimming in this real thing we call life. As technology progresses with exponential rapidity, the methods we use to communicate and share information are going through a dramatic shift. Our trip may be short but we have come a long way in just a few decades of technological innovations. These innovations are paving the way for a new frontier of connecting with our fellow humans: new ways of exchanging ideas, storing information and transmitting value are shattering the legacy systems that have for far too long been the status quo. If we can imagine it, we can build it — and if we can build it right we have the ability to conjure up a world that values truth, fairness and a chance at an equitable future for all. This bullish sentiment relies on a rather large assumption, however: That we will maintain constant access to wireless communication via a robust and decentralized network.
The Only Potential Benefit Of Central Bank Digital Currencies: Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Pierre Gildenhuys, the co-founder of a Hong Kong based social environment tech startup. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are being actively developed and discussed in many major nations in the world including 19 of the G20 countries, and around 105 others worldwide, as shown by Atlantic Council statistics in 2022. They are being advanced rapidly and it is expected that some nations such as Australia, South Korea and the U.S. will start implementing CBDCs in the near future, following the lead of China, who recently began launching theirs in early 2022.
Is Bitcoin The Answer To A Failing Treasury Market?
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Greg Foss to talk about how owning bitcoin is the greatest asymmetric trade in history and why bitcoin could have a value of $2 million in today’s value.
Is Bitcoin Private Enough To Maintain Our Financial Freedom?
This is an opinion editorial by Kudzai Kutukwa, a passionate financial inclusion advocate who was recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of South Africa’s top-20 young entrepreneurs under 30. Privacy is an essential human right that is now being taken for granted. It’s not about having something to...
China Back Among Top 10 Countries In Bitcoin Usage Despite Ban
China is back among the countries with the highest level of bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption in the world. The findings come from a new Chainalysis report that details the adoption levels of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies per country. Vietnam leads the world in overall adoption, while India has the highest number...
Freedom, Politics And The Future Of Bitcoin
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Adam Meister to talk about politics and the future of bitcoin. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The Episode Here:. Adam Meister: I...
Russia Eyes Bitcoin For International Trade In 2023: Report
Russia may begin accepting bitcoin and some cryptocurrencies as payment for international trade in 2023, per a report from local media company Izvestia. The announcement of a timeline for the usage of the alternative payment method for cross-border payments comes a week after the Russian Central Bank and Ministry of Finance agreed the move would be necessary.
Why Bitcoin Is Pristine Collateral For Lending
This is an opinion editorial by Leon Wankum, one of the first financial economics students to write a thesis about Bitcoin in 2015. Today, the most common form of collateral used by a borrower to secure repayment of a loan to a lender is real estate. This practice is common among mortgages, personal loans and business loans. Banks lend to people and institutions that own real estate. Other common forms of collateral include business inventory, cash, stocks and bonds. I will show why bitcoin has the potential to become the collateral of choice in the future.
ZEBEDEE, Slice Launch Browser Extension To Pay Users In Bitcoin For Web Surfing
ZEBEDEE partners with Slice to pay users in bitcoin for surfing the web. Slice is an advertisement startup company that built an extension which awards points for watching ads. The points can be redeemed for bitcoin through ZEBEDEE’s app. Bitcoin-gaming company ZEBEDEE has partnered with Slice, an advertisement technology...
Fidelity To Allow Its 34 Million Individual Investors To Buy Bitcoin: Report
Fidelity Investments is considering allowing individual investors to buy bitcoin. Investors would be able to purchase the asset through the company’s online brokerage. Fidelity has over 34 million individual investors on its platform. Fidelity Investments is reportedly considering allowing individual investors to invest in bitcoin on its brokerage platform,...
OpenNode Is Testing Bitcoin Payments With The Central Bank Of Bahrain
OpenNode is trialing a scalable bitcoin payments solution with the Central Bank of Bahrain. The central bank has a sandbox application where payments can be tested, specifically designed for fintech solutions. OpenNode intends to showcase Bitcoin’s ability to strengthen the Bahrain economy and show why Bitcoin is synonymous with good...
BitBlockBoom Bitcoin Conference Surpassed All Expectations
This is an opinion article by Tone Vays, analyst and derivatives trader, founder of Unconfiscatable and The Financial Summit. As the fifth annual BitBlockBoom came to a close, founder and organizer Gary Leland sat on stage reflecting on the challenging road taken over the past two years leading to a record crowd of over 600 Bitcoiners:
‘Existential catastrophe’ caused by AI is likely unavoidable, DeepMind researcher warns
Researchers from the University of Oxford and Google’s artificial intelligence division DeepMind have claimed that there is a high probability of advanced forms of AI becoming “existentially dangerous to life on Earth”.In a recent article in the peer-reviewed journal AI Magazine, the researchers warned that there would be “catastrophic consequences” if the development of certain AI agents continues.Leading philosphers like Oxford University’s Nick Bostrom have previously spoken of the threat posed by advanced forms of artificial intelligence, though one of authors of the new paper claimed such warnings did not go far enough.“Bostrom, [computer scientist Stuart] Russell, and others...
Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New Highs As Price Stays Flat — What It Means For Miners
Bitcoin’s total hash rate has hit a new all-time high, according to Coin Metrics data, only weeks after the end of a two-month capitulation period for the industry. Against a more challenging environment, miners are put to the test as to whether they can maintain profitability. Balance sheets are falling under stress as price remains mostly flat while hash rate and mining difficulty keep increasing.
