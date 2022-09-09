Report: Premier League Fixtures Could Be Postponed For Two Weeks
This weekend's matches have already been called off.
The United Kingdom and the countries a part of the Commonwealth are all mourning the loss of England's Queen Elizabeth II following her peaceful death on Thursday afternoon.
The nation has responded to the devastating news with tributes coming out from each corner of the island and the sporting world is not any different.
The EFL Championship were quick to cancel Friday's fixtures involving Burnley and Norwich, before all tiers of English football decided it would be most appropriate to extend that period to this weekend's round of matches.
This means that Chelsea's visit to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday has been called off.
The Premier League's statement read: "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.
"This is aligned with the approach that The FA and EFL will take with their competitions this weekend.
"Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."
However, there is also now the possibility of the games scheduled for the 17/18 September to also be rearranged should the Queen's funeral go ahead on the same date.
The funeral of the head monarch is supposed to fall 10 days after her death which would make it next Sunday.
A report from Daily Telegraph journalist Ben Rumsby , has explained that the occasion will require a vast number of police to be redeployed to the area in London, which would cause problems for Chelsea who are expecting to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on the same day.
No decisions have yet been made regarding the scheduling for this weekend's fixtures or next.
