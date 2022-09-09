ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

QA seeking citizens to serve on boards and commissions

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
 5 days ago
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners are looking for county citizens to fill vacancies on multiple county boards and commissions. The deadline for applications is Oct. 14. The following Boards will have vacancies the end of the year:

Board of Building Appeals, Board of Appeals – Zoning, Economic Development Commission, Kent Narrows Development Foundation, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Plumbing and HVAC Board.

