PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An offensive explosion led the Brown men's soccer team to a 5-2 win over UMass Lowell Wednesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. "It was a good night and we're really pleased to get the result," Zisson Family Assistant Coaching Chair Jack Roberts said. "We continue to be learning and working on the things we've been talking about. We just spoke to the players and told them 'Don't take for granted how hard it is to win a game in college soccer.' So we're pleased with tonight, but the same with our other games we've played so far, we learn from it and keep doing the right things."

LOWELL, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO