brownbears.com
ECAC Releases Women’s Hockey Preseason Poll
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – The ECAC released its preseason women's hockey poll on Wednesday. Brown was tabbed ninth in the preseason ledger, with two-time defending tournament champion Colgate taking the top spot after earning six first place votes. The poll was voted upon by the conference's 12 head coaches.
brownbears.com
Offense powers men's soccer to victory over UMass Lowell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An offensive explosion led the Brown men's soccer team to a 5-2 win over UMass Lowell Wednesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. "It was a good night and we're really pleased to get the result," Zisson Family Assistant Coaching Chair Jack Roberts said. "We continue to be learning and working on the things we've been talking about. We just spoke to the players and told them 'Don't take for granted how hard it is to win a game in college soccer.' So we're pleased with tonight, but the same with our other games we've played so far, we learn from it and keep doing the right things."
brownbears.com
Football Announces Promotional Schedule and Enhancements to Fan Experience
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football program has announced its promotional schedule and several new enhancements to the fan experience for the upcoming 2022 football season, which kicks off this Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium against Bryant. Each of the Bears' five home games will...
brownbears.com
Brown University Athletics
Clock UML Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score BRWN Score Play. 01:24 Shot by BRWN Dadzie, Kojo, bottom left, saved by Heihsel, Jacob. 02:30 Corner kick [02:30]. 04:25 Foul on Kjelsmark Battal, Aksel. 07:50 Shot by BRWN Gee, Kyle, out top. 12:22 Shot by BRWN Gogo Peters, Jamin,...
brownbears.com
Men's soccer hosts UMass Lowell in home opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will play its first home game of the season this Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. against UMass Lowell. The Bears are coming off an exciting 1-0 win over Providence for Chase Wileman's first victory as head coach. The River Hawks are currently in the middle of a 0-3-1 skid after opening the season with a win over St. Francis Brooklyn.
brownbears.com
2022 Football Season Preview
With a month of preseason practice nearly behind them, the Brown football team is set to kick off its 136th season this Saturday afternoon at home against the Bryant Bulldogs at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. With a much more experienced and deeper roster than recent years, the Bears are poised to take significant steps forward in year four, season three, of the James Perry era.
