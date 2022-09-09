Read full article on original website
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
Assault on White Marsh security guard leads to chase, police shooting
A suspect is accused of assaulting a Baltimore County officer who was working as a security guard in the White Marsh Mall/Avenue at White Marsh area Saturday night, then ramming police units
98online.com
Arrest On Charge Of DUI Made After Newark Man Drives Vehicle Into Surf On Navy Beach At Cape Henlopen
(Delaware-surf-fishing.com) DOVER Sept 9, 2022 … Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers arrested 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, Del. on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. At...
Officials: 2 adults, 3 children found shot to death at a house in Maryland
ELKTON, Md. — Two adults and three children were found shot to death at a house in Maryland on Friday, according to officials. According to a news release from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 to report that three children and a woman were shot and killed. Deputies responded to a house in Elk Mills, Maryland, around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
‘It’s a Horrific Day’: Apparent Quadruple Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Homeschooled Children and 2 Adults Dead in Maryland
Officials in Cecil County, Maryland, are searching for answers after three children and two adults were found shot to death in what appears to be a quadruple murder-suicide carried out inside a family home. “Obviously, this is a tragic and terrible day for our county and our community,” Cecil County...
5 people found dead in Maryland home, including 3 children
ELK MILLS, Md. (TCD) -- Five people were found dead in a Cecil County home Friday after a man reportedly called 911 to report the shooting. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 9:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hebron Court in Elk Mills after receiving the 911 call from the male. Deputies arrived 10 minutes later at 9:29 a.m. and found an "unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage."
Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
Police identified the five people found dead inside a Cecil County home
Police have identified the family that was found shot dead in their Cecil County home. On Friday, police responded to a home on Hebron Court in Elk Mills.
Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports
Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Attempted Killer Captured In Baltimore
An attempted killer was arrested in Baltimore after shooting a man last month, authorities say. Jordan Mosby, 28, was identified as the suspect in an attempted murder in the 3700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to Baltimore police. Police say...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash
UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
WMDT.com
Preston man seriously injured in Easton rollover crash
Easton, Md. – A Preston man is in critical but stable condition after a crash Friday afternoon. Easton Police say around 4:27 p.m. on September 9th, officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of eastbound Ocean Gateway and Airport Road. Investigators say a 59-year-old man from Easton was attempting to turn left onto Airport Road from Ocean Gateway in his 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck. The driver had a green arrow, according to police.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear
At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
fox29.com
DSP: Kent County man arrested, charged with death of his 3-month-old son
MAGNOLIA, Del. - A 27-year-old Kent County, Delaware man is in custody and charged with murder in the death of a 3-month-old baby. Delaware State Police officials said Magnolia resident, Keith Rawding, was arrested Thursday. Troopers were called to a home in Meadowbrook Acres Sunday morning, about 8 a.m., on...
Philadelphia rec center worker dies after being caught in crossfire from gun battle, police say
A worker at a Philadelphia recreation center has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle.
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
