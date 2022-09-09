Read full article on original website
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Caller reported a male came to her house asking to come inside because he was being chased. The subject left on foot after he was told no. Officers searched the area of the 900 block of 20th St. NW but were unable to find anyone matching the description provided.
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11. Disorderly Conduct, 11:34 p.m. Officers responded to a possible fight on the 2800 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW. No subjects or fighting...
Resident applications for the Bemidji Veterans Home will be accepted after 8 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, residents must meet admission criteria, such as status as a veteran discharged under honorable conditions; or a spouse of a veteran discharged under honorable conditions; and need for skilled nursing care.
United Way seeking nominations for Women United Tribute Awards. The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for the 6th Annual Women United Tribute Awards. According to a release, awards will be given to nominated women who…. 0. Meeting on proposed northern pike regulations on Turtle River chain of...
Bemidji State was named among the best in the midwest in the America’s Best Colleges 2023 rankings released earlier this week by U.S. News & World Report. BSU was among the top 100 master’s universities in the midwest region and tied for 26th in the region amongst public institutions.
