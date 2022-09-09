ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

‘Theo, drop the knife!’: Dog walker begs armed pup to surrender weapon

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

He was armed to the teeth.

Theo, a fluffy and innocent-looking Great Pyrenees gave his dog walker plenty of agita this week by picking up a sharp knife while out on a stroll.

“I thought he grabbed a stick as usual,” Matt Paprocki, who was walking his buddy’s dog for a second time that day in Sylvania, Ohio, told Storyful.

Things were hunky-dory until the pup had “shoved his face into a pile of sticks and branches,” where he came across the sharp cutlery.

“My eye caught the glint of metal, and it was instant panic.”

In a state of tension, Paprocki barked a stern command to the dog: “Theo, drop the knife.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOaiF_0holNKvI00
A dog in Ohio picked up a knife while on a footpath, frightening his walker.
YouTube/Storyful Viral

Soon after, the owner’s friend — who noted Great Pyrenees are notorious for not letting go of their findings — resorted to bargaining.

“They need trades for something of greater value to them. I tried trading him for animal crackers, which I always take with me,” Paprocki said. “Didn’t work. Tried a good stick. Didn’t work. My concern was he was going to jump around and play with the knife.”

As more panic ensued, Paprocki took a video of the armed and dangerous Theo and sent it to the dog’s owner , who worked “around the corner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDzOt_0holNKvI00
At first, bargaining wouldn’t work to get Theo to drop the knife.
YouTube/Storyful Viral

“I’m 42. I’ve owned dogs my entire life. Somehow I was totally unprepared for this moment,” Paprocki captioned the video on Twitter . Fortunately, the owner sprung into action.

“Luckily she saw it, came within a few minutes, and ran into her house to get food to trade. Whipped cream didn’t do it. Salmon did. Theo dropped the knife, and she grabbed it,” he said.

“Now we laugh about it. A little.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sylvania, OH
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walker#Pup#Great Pyrenees
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy