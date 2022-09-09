Southbound traffic on Illinois Route One is expected to be detoured either east or west on Clingan Lane (between Westville and Georgetown) for the next several hours. There is no posted detour. Northbound traffic is also being director off Route One without a detour. An accident shortly before Noon at Route 1 and 980 North Road has caused one fatality. As of 1 PM, the State Police Accident Recreation Team was still on its way from Springfield.

WESTVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO