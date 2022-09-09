Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee to Meet Wednesday, September 14th
The Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee is set to meet at 3:30 on Wednesday, September 14th. FY22′ Projects (summer/Fall)
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Public Meeting To Discuss Pedestrian Bridge Project
The City of Effingham will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:45 p.m., at City Hall located at 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Effingham, IL 62401 to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded Pedestrian Bridge Project. The project consists...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
Bridge construction starting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
newschannel20.com
Crews respond to Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department extinguished the house fire at 859 S Belmont. When they got to the house firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves and front door. The fire was quickly put out. There...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Marion and Clay County during September. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Public Works Department Announces Oiling of Roads
Please avoid contact with any fresh oil and use caution around road crews. Thank you for your cooperation!
WTHI
Could Terre Haute's casino plans be forced to change? Problem develops from an unexpected government agency
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's still a hurdle for the Terre Haute casino. It has to deal with the facility's height and proximity to the airport. We've told you before special approvals are needed. The FAA originally gave the okay for its part before the company bought the property.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Now Opened Past Clingan Lane after Fatal Accident Earlier Monday
Southbound traffic on Illinois Route One is expected to be detoured either east or west on Clingan Lane (between Westville and Georgetown) for the next several hours. There is no posted detour. Northbound traffic is also being director off Route One without a detour. An accident shortly before Noon at Route 1 and 980 North Road has caused one fatality. As of 1 PM, the State Police Accident Recreation Team was still on its way from Springfield.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
newschannel20.com
Decatur police searching for missing woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
