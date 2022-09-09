Read full article on original website
J Lo Steps Out in a Plunging, Backless Green Halter Dress
Did it seem like Jennifer Lopez was on her honeymoon for a long time? She did, after all, embark on multiple celebratory trips. Not only did she and new husband Ben Affleck take their children to Paris earlier this summer, but the pair also recently took a solo trip to Lake Como, Italy, to continue the celebratory festivities. During both trips, Lopez showcased her affinity for elegant sundresses, stepping out in several flowy, floor-sweeping silhouettes. Since coming back home to Los Angeles, the "Marry Me" star has continued to deliver reliable summery ensembles, even when she's simply stepping out to run errands.
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Fans Think Pete Davidson's Emmys Outfit Is a Dig at Kim and Kanye
It appears Pete Davidson is still taking style cues from Kim Kardashian — and Kanye West, too. The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star made a surprise appearance during the Emmys on Sept. 12, and his outfit seemed to be inspired by both his famous ex-girlfriend and her former husband. While...
Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians
Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
Zendaya's Black Emmys Gown Couldn't Be More Classic
Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, Zendaya attended the Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles dressed like a winner. Looking exquisite in a classic silhouette by Valentino, Zendaya arrived at the annual event wearing a voluminous ball gown that featured a strapless bustier bodice, a peplum waist with a bow, and convenient built-in pockets. Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, finished the ensemble with simple diamond studs and a chain-link necklace by Bulgari. Another accessory chosen for the evening? A matching black headband that pushed her hair back past her shoulders.
Kim Kardashian Wears a Metallic Swimsuit With Armor-Like Thigh-High Boots
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to promote Tiffany & Co.'s new Lock collection, matching her outfit to her jewelry. Including white gold and diamond bangles and the massive emerald-cut diamond ring on her pointer finger, the pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s Lock line were released just a few weeks ago in the USA and globally at the beginning of September, marking the brand's first launch under LVMH. The all-gender bracelets play off the idea of a padlock, which the brand shared is "an important motif from the Tiffany Archives," according to a press release. "The collection transforms into a symbol of togetherness and inclusivity," the statement reads.
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Say Their Relationship Was "Chaos" and "Hella Fun"
Famous exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited and reflected on their relationship. Long appeared on the season three premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Sept. 12, and the duo took the opportunity to talk about their past relationship and how much they've changed in the years since. The...
See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys
The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth With Sparkling Jewelry
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's jewelry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch's London service on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Markle and Middleton joined Prince Harry and Prince William at Westminster Hall for the queen's funeral service following a procession of the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace. As a tribute to Elizabeth, Markle and Middleton each accessorized their all-black ensembles with jewelry that has special ties to the queen.
Amanda Seyfried Wears All-Over Sequined Dress at the Emmys
Amanda Seyfried stunned in a shimmering pink gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday evening. "I'm a mermaid tonight," Seyfried said on the red carpet as she glided past the cameras in a slip dress from Armani Privé's spring/summer 2022 couture collection. The "shimmery unicorn sparkle crystal gown," as described by Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart on Instagram, featured seashell-pink and iridescent sequins arranged in a mesh pattern from neckline to hemline. The top of Seyfried's slip dress featured a mesh ruffle that swept from shoulder to shoulder. The sheer detail created a mock-neck design with silver and pink crystal accents. Seyfried styled the look with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, Cartier drop earrings, and silver rings. Her makeup artists, Genevieve Herr and Renato Campora, completed the look with shimmering eyeshadow and a pomegranate-pink lip.
Bella Hadid's Kitten Heel Sneakers Are Bound to Cause a Stir
No matter how polarizing they may be, low-rise minis, latex cutouts, and paper-bag trousers have nothing on Bella Hadid's latest choice of footwear. After walking in Fendi's debut show at New York Fashion Week celebrating the 25th anniversary of Baguette, the supermodel swung by the afterparty with boyfriend Marc Kalman. Wearing a hybrid shoe by Romanian designer Ancuta Sarca, Hadid rocked the unexpected combination of an electric-blue Nike sneaker, knee-high leather boots, and a pointed kitten heel, with her usual effortless ease.
Jennifer Lawrence Rocks a Sheer Dior Gown For First Premiere Since Becoming a Mom
Returning to the fashion spotlight for the first time in months, Jennifer Lawrence exuded glamour at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Causeway" on Sept. 10. The star wore a sheer black dress for the occasion, marking her first red carpet appearance since becoming a mom earlier this year.
The Emmys Red Carpet Was Filled With White-Hot Suits
Fashion rules simply do not exist when you're attending the Emmys. While some might steer clear of wearing white after Labor Day, celebrities at the 2022 Emmy Awards didn't just wear white, they doubled down and wore head-to-toe white suits and tuxedos. John Legend, Seth Rogen, Andrew Garfield, Nicholas Braun, and Toheeb Jimoh were among the stars leaning into the dashing red carpet trend at the Sept. 12 event.
Jennifer Coolidge Dances to Her Cutoff Music After Winning an Emmy For "The White Lotus"
When Jennifer Coolidge took home the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for her work on season one of "The White Lotus," she had a lot of people to thank. So when the producers started playing the cutoff music, she journeyed on with her speech. And when they changed the music to something louder and more upbeat, the actor just laughed and danced. See the video ahead of her hilarious moment.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Lizzo's Jelly Nails at the Emmys Deserve Their Own Award
Fresh off the heels of her first Emmys win, Lizzo might not remember much beyond that epic moment. However, the singer served up a few beauty looks we'd like to revisit — namely, her bright red jelly nails. The manicure, created by her go-to nail artist Eri Ishizu, gave...
Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers
Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
This Little Black Accessory Is All We Can Talk About Post-Emmys: Bill Hader's Mask
"Barry" star Bill Hader is trending on Twitter — not because of his Emmy nomination, but for being the only person at the Emmys on Monday night to wear a mask. While the protective accessory wasn't exactly glamorous, it certainly caught the attention of fans, especially those in the immunocompromised and disabled communities.
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks So Much Like Mom Christine Taylor
Ben and Ella Stiller turned the 2022 Emmys into a family date night. The actor and his 20-year-old daughter attended the award show on Sept. 12, walking the red carpet together before heading into the ceremony at Microsoft Theater. They subtly coordinated outfits for the big night out, with Ben sporting a classic tuxedo and Ella wearing a black strapless gown featuring a prominent leg slit. With her blond hair color and wispy bangs, Ella looked so much like her mom, Christine Taylor, circa the early 2000s — the resemblance was hard to miss.
