S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge After Consumer Price Inflation Surprises To The Upside — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures squandered early gains and were moving to the downside following the release of the August inflation report. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week highs. The market witnessed across-the-board strength, as evidenced by positive closes by all S&P sector indexes. Energy, IT, communication and consumer discretionary stocks saw particular strength.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Xi Jinping 'Willing To Work' With Putin To Steer Global Order In 'More Just, Reasonable' Direction, Says Top Chinese Envoy

Xi Jinping’s government said China is willing to work with Vladimir Putin to take the global order “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. What Happened: “The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction,” Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi reportedly told the Russian ambassador on Monday.
Vladimir Putin And Xi Jinping To Discuss Ukraine And Taiwan Issues: China 'Clearly Understands The Reasons That Forced Russia' To Invade Kyiv

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be on a state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday. He will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Uzbekistan. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will discuss the geopolitical situation concerning Ukraine...
US Stocks Settle Higher Amid Low Volatility

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, after recording their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020 in the previous session. Equity markets in the U.S. wavered for most of the day, but ended the session on a positive note. U.S. producer prices dropped for a second consecutive month in August...
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia

The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
Ethereum cryptocurrency completes move to cut CO2 output by 99%

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has completed a plan to to reduce its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The software upgrade, known as “the merge”, will change how transactions are managed on the ethereum blockchain, a public and decentralised ledger that underpins the cryptocurrency and generates ether tokens, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin.
Why Netflix Stock Rose Wednesday Afternoon

Netflix Inc NFLX shares were higher Wednesday after the company estimated that its ad-supported tier would reach 40 million global viewers in about a year. Netflix estimates that its ad-supported version of its streaming platform will reach about 40 million viewers on a global basis by the third quarter of 2023, per a Wall Street Journal report citing a document the company shared with ad buyers.
A New Phase In The Ukraine War: The Successful Ukrainian Counteroffensive Sparks A Change In Russian Tactics.

At the end of last week, the Ukrainian government had its most successful counteroffensive since the early days of the war, when it stymied Russia’s apparent attempted coup de main in Kiev. This appears to mark a new phase in the Ukraine War: the Ukrainians have exhibited new capabilities (with plenty of NATO assistance), and the Russian government exhibited a new tack in response on Sunday, by striking civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, causing blackouts in much of the country.
