US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Several Economic Reports; Adobe Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade on Thursday after closing higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq 100 index gained around 100 points in the previous session after U.S. producer prices dropped for a second consecutive month in August. Data on initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices,...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge After Consumer Price Inflation Surprises To The Upside — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures squandered early gains and were moving to the downside following the release of the August inflation report. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week highs. The market witnessed across-the-board strength, as evidenced by positive closes by all S&P sector indexes. Energy, IT, communication and consumer discretionary stocks saw particular strength.
Putin Warns French President Of 'Catastrophe' From Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Under Attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart of the potential "catastrophic consequences" of what the Kremlin said were Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a Russia-controlled area. What Happened: Putin, in a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, "drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Xi Jinping 'Willing To Work' With Putin To Steer Global Order In 'More Just, Reasonable' Direction, Says Top Chinese Envoy
Xi Jinping’s government said China is willing to work with Vladimir Putin to take the global order “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. What Happened: “The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction,” Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi reportedly told the Russian ambassador on Monday.
As Vladimir Putin Meets Xi Jinping, Russia May Consider Issuing Yuan-Denominated Government Bonds
Yuan-denominated trade with China gained pace in the shadow of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine war. Due to these sanctions, many of Russia's largest banks have been excluded from SWIFT. With Russian President Vladimir Putin anticipated to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a regional summit...
Vladimir Putin And Xi Jinping To Discuss Ukraine And Taiwan Issues: China 'Clearly Understands The Reasons That Forced Russia' To Invade Kyiv
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be on a state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday. He will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Uzbekistan. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will discuss the geopolitical situation concerning Ukraine...
Beating Nancy Pelosi's Record, Flight Carrying Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Becomes Most-Tracked-Ever With 5M Views
While 4.79 million people tracked the flight live online, 25 million more watched it on Flightradar24’s YouTube channel. In August 2022, 2.2 million tracked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan. The flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday has become the...
US Stocks Settle Higher Amid Low Volatility
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, after recording their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020 in the previous session. Equity markets in the U.S. wavered for most of the day, but ended the session on a positive note. U.S. producer prices dropped for a second consecutive month in August...
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
Tesla Rethinks China Sales Strategy, Wants To Wind Down Stores In Flashy Malls: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA is re-evaluating the way it is selling electric cars in China and is considering winding down some showrooms located in flashy malls in cities like Beijing that witnessed a slump in traffic during pandemic restrictions, reported Reuters, citing two people with knowledge of the plans. China is Tesla’s second-largest market.
Ethereum cryptocurrency completes move to cut CO2 output by 99%
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has completed a plan to to reduce its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The software upgrade, known as “the merge”, will change how transactions are managed on the ethereum blockchain, a public and decentralised ledger that underpins the cryptocurrency and generates ether tokens, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin.
Xi, Putin hold summit in Uzbekistan as the Ukraine war dominates
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin are expected to meet on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan, a group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.
Why Netflix Stock Rose Wednesday Afternoon
Netflix Inc NFLX shares were higher Wednesday after the company estimated that its ad-supported tier would reach 40 million global viewers in about a year. Netflix estimates that its ad-supported version of its streaming platform will reach about 40 million viewers on a global basis by the third quarter of 2023, per a Wall Street Journal report citing a document the company shared with ad buyers.
Nio, EV Shares Drop Over 1%, While Alibaba, Tech Peers Mixed: What's Weighing On Hong Kong Stocks Today
PBOC keeps one-year medium-term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.75%. China's cyberspace regulator proposes series of amendments to the nation’s cybersecurity law. Hong Kong stocks opened mixed on Thursday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng gaining 0.38%, while EV stocks declined. Shares of XPeng, Li Auto and Nio fell over 1%.
US Weekly Jobless Claims Might Increase To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq 100 gaining around 100 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will...
A New Phase In The Ukraine War: The Successful Ukrainian Counteroffensive Sparks A Change In Russian Tactics.
At the end of last week, the Ukrainian government had its most successful counteroffensive since the early days of the war, when it stymied Russia’s apparent attempted coup de main in Kiev. This appears to mark a new phase in the Ukraine War: the Ukrainians have exhibited new capabilities (with plenty of NATO assistance), and the Russian government exhibited a new tack in response on Sunday, by striking civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, causing blackouts in much of the country.
Remember Trump's Bizzare Idea To Buy Greenland? It Came From This New York Cosmetics Heir, Says New Book
Donald Trump's Greenland purchase idea came from Ronald Lauder. Lauder, who knew Trump from college, offered to negotiate with the Danish government. Trump proposed swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland on one occasion. Former President Donald Trump had wanted Greenland, a Danish autonomous country, to be a part of the United...
Biden Administration, EU Reportedly Pressurize Turkey To Enforce Russia Sanctions
The Biden Administration and the European Union are putting pressure on Turkey to enforce Russia sanctions amid concerns that its banking sector is a potential backdoor for illicit finance, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. What Happened: The U.S. authorities are focusing on Turkish banks that have integrated into Mir,...
