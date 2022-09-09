Read full article on original website
Voices: Thanks to Lindsey Graham, Republicans have lost control of the narrative
As far as the news cycle was concerned, Tuesday should have been a layup for Republicans. The latest Consumer Price Index report showed that while inflation remained relatively stable in the last month, it still increased 8.3 per cent in the past year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst single day since June 2020 – this just as President Joe Biden held a public event meant to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.But none of that dominated headlines in Washington. Instead, Republicans were put on the defensive by one of their own when Senator...
Trump news – live: Judge unseals more of Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit as election deniers face voters in 27 states
Additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home have been unsealed by a federal judge. They show that agents earlier obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago.Elsewhere, a hardcore Trump supporter has won the Republican Senate primary in New Hampshire. Don Bolduc, who is a well-known 2020 election denier, beat back a mainstream competitor leaving the GOP leadership worried he could cost them a winnable seat because of his extreme views.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has come out furiously in support of...
Biden Administration, EU Reportedly Pressurize Turkey To Enforce Russia Sanctions
The Biden Administration and the European Union are putting pressure on Turkey to enforce Russia sanctions amid concerns that its banking sector is a potential backdoor for illicit finance, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. What Happened: The U.S. authorities are focusing on Turkish banks that have integrated into Mir,...
Mark Meadows Becomes Most Senior Trump Official to Comply With DOJ Jan. 6 Subpoena
Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has complied with a Department of Justice subpoena connected to its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reports. Citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, the outlet claims that Meadows provided the same materials he previously handed over to the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Meadows is the highest-ranking Trump official reported to have responded to a subpoena linked to the DOJ inquiry. Meadows gave thousands of emails and text messages to House investigators last year before he stopped cooperating, withholding hundreds of messages on the claim of executive privilege. Read it at CNN
US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan
A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official, ramping up support following soaring tensions with Beijing. Senator Bob Menendez, who leads the committee and is a member of President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, said that the United States "does not seek war or heightened tensions with Beijing" but needs to be "clear-eyed."
