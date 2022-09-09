COVID cancels upcoming ‘Aloha Las Vegas’ shows

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kumu Kahua Theatre kicked off their new season with “Aloha Las Vegas” last month, a play written by Edward Sakamoto that was first shown in 1992. It’s been an audience favorite throughout the years among both old-timers and new generations.

However, the play will be on a temporary pause due to COVID. This weekend’s shows are canceled.

If you already purchased a ticket, check your email for information. If you have any questions, reach out to officemanager@kumukahua.org. Show dates and times are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The play runs until Sept. 25. For details, click here.

“Aloha Las Vegas” introduces audiences to the story of Wally Fukuda, a retired widower in Liliha who lives a quiet life until his friend visits from Las Vegas.

Harry comes with a wild proposal: Sell his home and retire to Vegas where he can live for a fraction of the cost. Wally likes the idea, but family dynamics make it complicated for him to decide.

Audiences will be treated to a lucky number drawing for a Vegas getaway from Vacations Hawaii. The drawing is very on theme since the prize includes a 4-night stay at the California Hotel — a favorite hotel highlighted in the play — and a meal package.

You must be a Hawaii resident and 21 years or older to win.