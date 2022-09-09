ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers vs. Wagner: By the Numbers

Rutgers Scarlet Knight football (2-0, 0-0) dominated an FCS foe from Staten Island, the Wagner Seahawks, in impressive fashion Saturday afternoon with a 66-7 win in Piscataway. The win was definitely expected against a Wagner program that hasn’t been in the W column is almost three years, so most of the focus was on how the team got to the final score rather than the outcome itself.
Greg Schiano details running back depth following Week 2 victory

The Week 2 victory over Wagner gave Rutgers a chance to work on different aspects of the offense. By the time the second quarter hit, the Scarlet Knights held a massive lead and could do whatever they wanted moving forward. One interesting aspect is the backfield. Rutgers had nine players...
No. 6 Women’s Soccer Rallies Past LSU, 3-2

For those of you newer fans who watched Rutgers take on LSU on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, seeing the Knights down 2-0 at halftime had to be a shock to the system. I can’t remember the last time they were so thoroughly outplayed in the first half. Heck, I can’t remember the last time the Knights gave up two goals in the first half of a match.
