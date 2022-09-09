ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

WJON

Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week. On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud. Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
lptv.org

Cass Lake Man Charged with Stabbing in Bemidji

An 18-year-old Cass Lake man is facing assault and terrorist charges following a stabbing in Bemidji. Robert Dale Butcher has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one with substantial bodily harm. Butcher also faces one count of terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint,...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Daily Archives: September 13, 2022

United Way seeking nominations for Women United Tribute Awards. The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for the 6th Annual Women United Tribute Awards. According to a release, awards will be given to nominated women who…. 0. Meeting on proposed northern pike regulations on Turtle River chain of...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Application packets for Bemidji Veterans Home will be accepted after Thursday at 8 a.m.

Resident applications for the Bemidji Veterans Home will be accepted after 8 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, residents must meet admission criteria, such as status as a veteran discharged under honorable conditions; or a spouse of a veteran discharged under honorable conditions; and need for skilled nursing care.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Meet the Candidates: Beltrami County District 5

Two candidates filed for the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners District 5 race. Due to redistricting, all commissioner seats are up for election this year. The current incumbent, Jim Lucachick, no longer lives in District 5 after the redistricting process (see more about his lawsuit here). Early voting begins Sept....
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
bemidjinow.com

No injuries reported in school bus crash

A Bemidji Area School Bus was involved in an accident Monday. According to Superintendent Jeremy Olson, the crash was at 3:10 Monday afternoon with a car that had failed to stop when the bus stopped at a railroad crossing. Busses are required to stop at those, and the bus had...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Construction on Highway 59 north of Brooks

Drivers on Highway 59 north of Brooks can expect short-term delays and lane closures for road construction. MnDOT says a project beginning today will include resurfacing four miles of the highway. The project is expected to be complete in early October. About Larissa Donovan. Larissa Donovan is the News Director...
BROOKS, MN
bemidjinow.com

United Way seeking nominations for Women United Tribute Awards

The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for the 6th Annual Women United Tribute Awards. According to a release, awards will be given to nominated women who have used passion, expertise and resources to impact the Bemidji community. “The event will highlight women who have made a difference...
BEMIDJI, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls

(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
bemidjinow.com

Fosston to receive $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan dollars for airport

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the agency was investing $5.8 million in the city of Fosston. According to a release, the grant from the Economic Development Administration funded by the American Rescue Plan will make infrastructure upgrades to the city’s existing airport industrial park. The project aims to boost business growth and expand the park.
FOSSTON, MN
lptv.org

Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow. Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls Impersonating Deputy

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has reported two separate cases of scam calls in the area. The phone calls, described as “suspicious,” were reported prior to a press release sent out Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, the caller identified themselves as Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton and said that the person they contacted failed to show up for a federal court hearing. The report then states the caller threatened to arrest the respondent.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Killed in Separate Crashes in Cass County

(KNSI) — Two people, including a teenager, are dead after two separate crashes in Cass County over the holiday weekend. The first happened at 10:00 Sunday night. According to a press release, the sheriff’s office responded to a boat accident with injuries on Ten Mile Lake in rural Hackensack. They say a 50-year-old man was driving a boat near shore when it “possibly struck something on or near the shoreline, causing it to abruptly stop.” A 13-year-old passenger was thrown from the boat. Lifesaving measures were taken at the scene, and she was later pronounced dead. The driver was not seriously injured.
CASS COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

