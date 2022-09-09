(KNSI) — Two people, including a teenager, are dead after two separate crashes in Cass County over the holiday weekend. The first happened at 10:00 Sunday night. According to a press release, the sheriff’s office responded to a boat accident with injuries on Ten Mile Lake in rural Hackensack. They say a 50-year-old man was driving a boat near shore when it “possibly struck something on or near the shoreline, causing it to abruptly stop.” A 13-year-old passenger was thrown from the boat. Lifesaving measures were taken at the scene, and she was later pronounced dead. The driver was not seriously injured.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO