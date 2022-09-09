Read full article on original website
Related
Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week. On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud. Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging...
lptv.org
Cass Lake Man Charged with Stabbing in Bemidji
An 18-year-old Cass Lake man is facing assault and terrorist charges following a stabbing in Bemidji. Robert Dale Butcher has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one with substantial bodily harm. Butcher also faces one count of terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint,...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji State ranked among best in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report
Bemidji State was named among the best in the midwest in the America’s Best Colleges 2023 rankings released earlier this week by U.S. News & World Report. BSU was among the top 100 master’s universities in the midwest region and tied for 26th in the region amongst public institutions.
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: September 13, 2022
United Way seeking nominations for Women United Tribute Awards. The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for the 6th Annual Women United Tribute Awards. According to a release, awards will be given to nominated women who…. 0. Meeting on proposed northern pike regulations on Turtle River chain of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bemidjinow.com
Application packets for Bemidji Veterans Home will be accepted after Thursday at 8 a.m.
Resident applications for the Bemidji Veterans Home will be accepted after 8 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, residents must meet admission criteria, such as status as a veteran discharged under honorable conditions; or a spouse of a veteran discharged under honorable conditions; and need for skilled nursing care.
Booking site says Minnesota has one of best fall fishing spots
Bemidji has been recognized as one of the nation's top fishing spots this fall. According to booking platform FishingBooker, Bemidji is among the top nine fall fishing destinations across the United States. The area has around 400 lakes to choose from. However, Lake Bemidji was worthy of a detailed mention.
bemidjinow.com
Meet the Candidates: Beltrami County District 5
Two candidates filed for the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners District 5 race. Due to redistricting, all commissioner seats are up for election this year. The current incumbent, Jim Lucachick, no longer lives in District 5 after the redistricting process (see more about his lawsuit here). Early voting begins Sept....
bemidjinow.com
No injuries reported in school bus crash
A Bemidji Area School Bus was involved in an accident Monday. According to Superintendent Jeremy Olson, the crash was at 3:10 Monday afternoon with a car that had failed to stop when the bus stopped at a railroad crossing. Busses are required to stop at those, and the bus had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bemidjinow.com
Meeting on proposed northern pike regulations on Turtle River chain of lakes
Residents will be able to provide input on proposed fishing regulations that would take effect in the spring. The DNR is proposing to review existing special northern pike regulations on the Turtle River chain of lakes in Beltrami County. The meeting will be tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6 to...
bemidjinow.com
Construction on Highway 59 north of Brooks
Drivers on Highway 59 north of Brooks can expect short-term delays and lane closures for road construction. MnDOT says a project beginning today will include resurfacing four miles of the highway. The project is expected to be complete in early October. About Larissa Donovan. Larissa Donovan is the News Director...
redlakenationnews.com
Judge rules Hubbard County can't blockade protest camp near Enbridge Line 3 pipeline
Protesters in Hubbard County were using a private driveway - not a county trail - to gather in opposition to the Enbridge Line 3 tar sands pipeline last year, a judge has ruled, concluding that the county was wrong to block their way. In an order issued Tuesday, Hubbard County...
bemidjinow.com
United Way seeking nominations for Women United Tribute Awards
The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for the 6th Annual Women United Tribute Awards. According to a release, awards will be given to nominated women who have used passion, expertise and resources to impact the Bemidji community. “The event will highlight women who have made a difference...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
bemidjinow.com
Fosston to receive $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan dollars for airport
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the agency was investing $5.8 million in the city of Fosston. According to a release, the grant from the Economic Development Administration funded by the American Rescue Plan will make infrastructure upgrades to the city’s existing airport industrial park. The project aims to boost business growth and expand the park.
lptv.org
Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow. Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.
lptv.org
Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls Impersonating Deputy
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has reported two separate cases of scam calls in the area. The phone calls, described as “suspicious,” were reported prior to a press release sent out Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, the caller identified themselves as Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton and said that the person they contacted failed to show up for a federal court hearing. The report then states the caller threatened to arrest the respondent.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
knsiradio.com
Two Killed in Separate Crashes in Cass County
(KNSI) — Two people, including a teenager, are dead after two separate crashes in Cass County over the holiday weekend. The first happened at 10:00 Sunday night. According to a press release, the sheriff’s office responded to a boat accident with injuries on Ten Mile Lake in rural Hackensack. They say a 50-year-old man was driving a boat near shore when it “possibly struck something on or near the shoreline, causing it to abruptly stop.” A 13-year-old passenger was thrown from the boat. Lifesaving measures were taken at the scene, and she was later pronounced dead. The driver was not seriously injured.
DL-Online
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
Minnesota Woman Arrested After Human Remains Were Found In Camper Fire
Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
Comments / 0