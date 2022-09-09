ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
The Top 10 Horror Movies Filmed In Louisiana

I always knew that Louisiana has been and still is a hot spot for movie productions. Since the early 50s, an estimated 500 movies, biographies, and TV programs have been filmed in the Bayou State. Most of those were either major productions or blockbuster films including A Streetcar Named Desire, Ray, Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and of course The Big Easy just to name a few.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in South Bossier Parish, just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
Paragon Casino Resort hosts T.I. and more this fall

Marksville, La. – (Sept. 12, 2022) Flights of fancy and the start of hunting season are the order of the day at Paragon Casino Resort this fall, with a packed slate of events for guests and fans of all ages. Take a day trip with your family to explore the many amenities that Paragon Casino Resort has to offer or watch rapper and entrepreneur T.I. hit the Mári Show Room stage in October. No matter the reason, Paragon Casino Resort has entertainment options for everyone this fall.
Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 5-9

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 5-9. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
Hunting and fishing day events set for Sept. 24, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces

The Louisiana National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration returns in 2022 on Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe will host this year’s event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
Two Ascension Parish educators named to 2022-23 Louisiana Teacher Advisory Council

The Louisiana Department of Education has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council, which includes two from Ascension Parish. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement on the department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of...
LOUISIANA RANKS TOP 10 NATIONALLY IN NEW REPORT CARD ON EDUCATIONAL FREEDOM

Louisiana ranks top 10 nationally in a new report card on empowering parents in their children’s education and supporting education freedom. The Heritage Foundation released its first-ever Education Freedom Report Card, and Louisiana is ninth. Louisiana scored higher than the majority of states in the report’s four main categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.
