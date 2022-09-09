Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street
Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Netflix Were Climbing Higher on Wednesday
The "Wall Street Journal" reported Wednesday that Netflix expects to reach 40 million viewers with its ad service by Q3 2023. Two Wall Street analysts came out with research notes that carried opposing viewpoints on where Netflix is headed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive
Tesla's valuation suggests it is the biggest carmaker on the planet, by a wide margin. AMC's stock is worth more today than it was prior to the pandemic, even though the business is still struggling. B&G Foods has a lot of leverage to manage, which limits flexibility during hard times.
Motley Fool
The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The economic cycle has started to swing in...
Motley Fool
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?
The stock has dropped some 60% from its peak in late 2021 and could fall further. Nvidia fetches a high valuation, but it does so for good reason as its addressable markets expand rapidly and its long-term outlook is promising. Even if the company's stock pulls back further, now is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Wednesday's 2 Stand-Out Stock Winners Could Keep Climbing
Stocks rose only a bit Wednesday after huge declines the previous day. Starbucks, however, rose on optimism about its long-range strategic plan. Twilio implemented layoffs that should help it control costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip
It is tough to predict the direction of the market in the short run. Airbnb boasts high growth, profitability, and balance sheet strength. AMD’s focus on the data center market has enabled the company to report solid metrics even in a demanding environment. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Will Pinterest Be Worth More Than Meta Platforms by 2030?
Pinterest is struggling to grow in a post-pandemic world. It will likely remain much smaller than Meta for the foreseeable future. Pinterest could generate much bigger near-term gains if it stabilizes user growth and expands its ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Cloud Data Stocks Wall Street Says to Buy Right Now
Confluent's highest-spending customer segments are growing quicker than the whole of its customer base. Splunk has only tapped a fraction of what it believes is a $100 billion market opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Disney May Launch Its Biggest and Best Rewards Program Yet
New deals on Disney merchandise, theme parks, and shows could be on the way. Disney is considering offering a new membership program. It would provide special savings on streaming, resorts, merchandise, and more. Disney has compared the new proposed rewards program to the comprehensive Amazon Prime program. Any Disney fan...
Comments / 0