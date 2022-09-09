Read full article on original website
Times News
Line dancing in Schuylkill
It’s time to put on those cowboy boots and mosey down to the Walk In Art Center for a fun night of country line dancing, outdoors, with live country band Sunset Road on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. Sunset Road hails from the...
Times News
On This Date: (September 14, 2007)
September 14, 2007 - Corey Cinicola throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns to help Jim Thorpe roll to a 35-7 victory over North Schuylkill. Cinicola connects with Scott McGonigal on a screen pass that goes for a 61-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and hits Josh Hontz with a 71-yard scoring strike in the final frame. The Olympians, coached by Mark Rosenberger, also receive 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Phil Redline. McGonigal adds a 2-yard TD run, while Joe Garland reaches the end zone on a 17-yard scamper.
abc27.com
Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
Times News
On this date: Sept. 13, 1963
The Apostolic Delegate to the United States, the Most Rev. Aegidio Vagnosi, D.D., of the Josephinum Seminary in Rome, announced the elevation of the Rev. Joseph Marzen, a Jim Thorpe native, to title of Very Reverend Monsignor. A son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Marzen, he is the second...
Times News
Shining on football
The full moon shines brightly over the football field during the Pottsville at Lehighton football game on Friday night. This Friday night could be chilly. During the day temperatures are expected to reach 75, but the low Friday night is forecast in the 40s. RICH SMITH/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
Times News
A little bit country
After three days of rain early last week forced folks inside, locals welcomed a chance to get outdoors Thursday. Here, performer Steve Cebenko serenades music lovers with a variety of selections from country to pop at a free outdoor concert at the Tamaqua train station sponsored by Explore Schuylkill. The free Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series will end Thursday, with a performance by the group Shellshocked Churchills, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Plenty of bright spots for Palmerton festival despite rain
After two days of gorgeous weather, Sunday’s rain dampened what could have been a perfect trifecta. Still, organizers of this past weekend’s 33rd annual Palmerton Community Festival took the approach that two out of three ain’t bad. Susie Arner, event president/co-chair, said she would rate this year’s...
Times News
Tamaqua Class of 1962 reunion Sat.
The Tamaqua Area Joint High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th Class reunion from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Basile’s Restaurant in Hometown. From noon to 1 p.m. with be a social, including a cash bar. Class photo will be at 12:30 p.m. Buffet dinner is from 1-2 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m. will be a class meeting with a “memorial minute.”
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Allentown for holidays with two PPL Center shows
The holiday’s aren’t the holidays without the soul-shaking prog-rock sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and fortunately for the Lehigh Valley, the titans of Christmas-themed concerts are stopping in Allentown for not one, but two shows. The PPL Center announced that the arena-rock group will light up the stage on...
Times News
Basket raffle this Saturday in Slatington
The 26th annual Basket Social is Saturday at the United Presbyterian Church in Slatington. The basket raffle cost is $5 a sheet. The drawing is Sunday at 2 p.m. and winners will be notified. There will be soups, barbecue and baked goods for sale at the event. Call 610-767-8113 for more information.
Times News
Wertmans dig into family history at Carbon reunion
The Wertman family held its first reunion in Carbon County on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn in Franklin Township, with genealogy being the main theme. Family members, 12 were in attendance, shared information on how to research family records, the family’s DNA project, and to learn about some of the family relatives.
Times News
Walnutport
A Walnutport resident wants to know why the borough’s volleyball court is barely used. Donald Eckhart asked borough council on Thursday why a promising endeavor appears to have gone flat. “How did we get to the state of (inactivity) in that period of time?” Eckhart asked. “I was thrilled...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
Times News
Carbon remembers late oncologist
As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
abc27.com
Knoebels roller coaster named best in the world, best food
ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Resort announced that their famous wooden roller coaster, Phoenix, was named “Best Wooden Roller Coaster” for a fourth time by Amusement Today magazine. This is the fourth year that Phoenix has been awarded the Golden Ticket, an award that is given...
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 14, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks...
Times News
Kresge named No. Lehigh baseball coach
Northern Lehigh recently announced the hiring of Gerald “Jerry” Kresge as its baseball coach. Kresge is a 1990 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School, where he played baseball and basketball. Prior to accepting the position, he headed up a successful softball program for Blue Mountain High School, where...
Times News
Kids Closet Sale starts today in Slatington
The Kids Closet Sale is ready to go today through Thursday at a new location. It will be at the new Slatington Expo Center at the Slatington Marketplace on Route 873 in Slatington. This marks the 13th year for the semiannual consignment sale, said Jen Benninger, ad director for the...
