Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
wjhl.com
Washington Co. shelter raises funds to operate on kitten injured by cow
An orange tabby kitten named George will undergo surgery after a cow stepped on him and fractured his pelvis. Washington Co. shelter raises funds to operate on …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving Gibbs Racing for …. Burelson sets new Topper scoring record, while South …. Tusculum mounts comeback against...
wjhl.com
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
wjhl.com
Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market
(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing in money as city seeks funding
Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing in money as city seeks funding. Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing …. Twin Springs senior Ryan Horne named Week Four Player …. Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment …. Star Watch. Community Hero: Rhonda Helton provides decades of …. Police...
wjhl.com
Tickets on Sale for Blue Highway Fest
(WJHL) Larry Roberts, one of the organizers, and Stephen Lawson with the town of Big Stone Gap tell us about the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming up October 6th through the 8th in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. For more information visit www.BlueHighwayFest.com.
wjhl.com
ETSU recognized for low amount of student debt
Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation. Senators working to secure federal money for SWVA …. Race to Build: building homes and stability in the …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving...
wjhl.com
Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
RELATED PEOPLE
wjhl.com
Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots festival caps off 21st year
The rain didn’t stop the 21st annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival from happening this weekend. People from not only the Tri-Cities but all over came to the three-day music festival held in the Twin Cities.
wjhl.com
Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, withholding medical records
Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, withholding medical records. Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. New to Town: Toadally Pets. Niswonger PICU sees uptick in RSV ahead of season. Abingdon pastor faces multiple child sex crimes.
wjhl.com
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
wjhl.com
Motorcycle memorial ride planned for Air Force veteran killed in crash
(WJHL) – A memorial ride is planned for a local Air Force veteran and organ donor who died in a 2019 motorcycle crash. JD Nickles will be honored during the memorial ride in Gray on Saturday. Tennessee Donor Services joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share how people can participate and also to speak on the importance of being an organ donor and saving lives like Nickles did.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather...
wjhl.com
Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co.
Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co. Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit …. ETSU head coach George Quarles prepares to face old …. Greene Co. residents rally against proposed removal …. Alley Kat taking votes for new Philly flavor. Man dies after motorcycle crash...
wjhl.com
THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.
THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co. THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving Gibbs Racing for …. Burelson sets new Topper scoring record, while South …. Tusculum mounts comeback against Railsplitters. Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing...
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Abigail Daniels, Surgoinsville Elementary
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The daughter of a school principal grew up and followed in her parent’s footsteps by also pursuing a career in education. Abigail Daniels teaches fourth-grade math, science and social studies at Surgoinsville Elementary and loves to keep the lessons interactive and watch as her students grasp and master new concepts.
Comments / 0