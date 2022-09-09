ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market

(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
Tickets on Sale for Blue Highway Fest

(WJHL) Larry Roberts, one of the organizers, and Stephen Lawson with the town of Big Stone Gap tell us about the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming up October 6th through the 8th in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. For more information visit www.BlueHighwayFest.com.
ETSU recognized for low amount of student debt

Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation. Senators working to secure federal money for SWVA …. Race to Build: building homes and stability in the …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving...
Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
Motorcycle memorial ride planned for Air Force veteran killed in crash

(WJHL) – A memorial ride is planned for a local Air Force veteran and organ donor who died in a 2019 motorcycle crash. JD Nickles will be honored during the memorial ride in Gray on Saturday. Tennessee Donor Services joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share how people can participate and also to speak on the importance of being an organ donor and saving lives like Nickles did.
THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.

THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.
Educator of the Week: Abigail Daniels, Surgoinsville Elementary

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The daughter of a school principal grew up and followed in her parent’s footsteps by also pursuing a career in education. Abigail Daniels teaches fourth-grade math, science and social studies at Surgoinsville Elementary and loves to keep the lessons interactive and watch as her students grasp and master new concepts.
