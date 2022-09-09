MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has decided to lower the speed limit in two neighborhoods after residents submitted petitions with at least 75% of the neighborhood. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph at Briarhurst Place, Woodhurst Lane and Clearvale Drive within Eastside Estates. Kendalton Meadow Drive residents have requested the same reduction for their road as well as Tyler Brook Lane.

