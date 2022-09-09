Read full article on original website
Union Academy AD recognized as Certified Athletic Administrator
MONROE – The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recognized Union Academy’s Michelle Phifer as a Certified Athletic Administrator. Phifer demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in interscholastic athletic administration. The process included a thorough evaluation of Phifer’s educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as...
Wingate University honors Ana Patiño’s legacy
“I remember clearly what I felt after receiving my first scholarship in 2016. My world completely changed when I knew someone other than myself believed in my dream of attending college in the United States. After receiving the scholarship, I started thinking, how could I make someone else feel this way?”
Neighborhoods petition Mint Hill for lower speed limit
MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has decided to lower the speed limit in two neighborhoods after residents submitted petitions with at least 75% of the neighborhood. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph at Briarhurst Place, Woodhurst Lane and Clearvale Drive within Eastside Estates. Kendalton Meadow Drive residents have requested the same reduction for their road as well as Tyler Brook Lane.
Goose Creek buffers to have relaxed restrictions
MINT HILL – The state has relaxed restrictions on uses within Goose Creek buffers, according to Rusty Rozelle, water quality program manager for Mecklenburg County. The state made changes to its table of uses for the creek, requiring Mint Hill to make adjustments to its post-construction ordinance. “This is...
Mint Hill won’t budge on building materials in business park
MINT HILL – Town commissioners denied a site plan Sept. 8 for a new warehouse and office building within the Clear Creek Business Park because they did not want to budge on building materials. The town requires masonry, brick, stone, glass, precast concrete panels and tilt wall concrete panels...
Golf tournament supports Waxhaw police
WAXHAW – The Waxhaw Police Foundation is registering players and sponsors for its second annual golf tournament Oct. 13 at Stonebridge Golf Course. Donations help the Waxhaw Police Foundation further the Waxhaw Police Department's mission of “collaborating with the community to prevent crime, promote safety, and enhance the quality of life for our residents, workers, and visitors,” according to Candace DeFinis, president of the board.
Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
Southern Distilling Company wins top honors at NY World Spirits Competition
STATESVILLE – A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best In...
