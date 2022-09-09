Read full article on original website
Man found stumbling on H Street and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer spotted him in the area of 17th and H streets on September 8th. The officer said 32-year-old Cody Freeman was stumbling and struggling to maintain his balance as he was walking south on H Street toward 18th Street. The officer reported Freeman was stumbling off the sidewalk and into the roadway and then fell to one knee, he then struggled to get back up.
Bedford teen arrested after stealing from Dollar General Store
JUDAH – A Bedford teen was arrested on a warrant after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:44 p.m. about an employee at the Dollar General Store stealing items from the store on Hillcrest Way. The regional protection manager for Dollar...
Bedford woman arrested after stabbing a man
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers were called at 11:52 p.m. to respond to the police department. A male told police he had been assaulted. The male told police that 34-year-old Amanda Pelfree had been drinking for the “majority of...
Bedford woman arrested after police find meth pipe and marijuana vape cartridges
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after an incident on April 10, 2022. Police arrested 48-year-old Kimberly Jones on charges of possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that...
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
‘I am not the same woman he attacked and left for dead’: 14 years later, Vincennes coed sees her rapist put behind bars
VINCENNES, Ind. — Knox County Superior Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Florida man to two consecutive 40-year prison terms for the rape and beating of a Vincennes University coed in 2008. Gustav Ryburn was charged with Burglary Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Criminal Deviate Conduct for attacking Brittan Stathers at her off-campus apartment late one […]
Batchelor middle schooler arrested after bringing loaded gun onto school bus
A Batchelor Middle School student was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of bringing a loaded handgun with him onto a school bus, police say.
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, breaking into church
JUDAH – A Bloomington man was arrested on Sunday, September 11 after the Lawrence County Central Dispatch Center received a call reporting there was a male in the parking lot of Heaven Nevaeh Healing Center who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was in a beat-up...
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
Bedford man damages vehicle and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on warrants for criminal mischief and petition to revoke on drug charges. Police arrested 32-year-old Jeffery Sebree after an incident was reported on July 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received...
Former Bedford Police Captian Morgan Lee pleads guilty to official misconduct and battery
BEDFORD – Former Bedford Police Department Captian Morgan Lee was sentenced today in Lawrence County Superior Court I after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and battery. A charge of strangulation was dropped in a negotiated plea deal. Lee was sentenced to 365 days in jail....
Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
Police Log: September 14, 2022
4:53 p.m. Evan Wood, 32, Bedford, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe. 9:17 p.m. David Robbins, 26, Bedford, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Incidents – September 14. 12:51 a.m. Medical emergency reported in the 2400 block of 35th Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance...
Inmates painting cells at Lawrence County Jail
BEDFORD – Sheriff Mike Branham reported to the commissioners Tuesday morning that the jail population is down, so he is taking advantage of the situation and having inmates paint cell walls and maintenance is making some much-needed repairs in the facility. The population this morning was at 115 or...
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
IU student arrested Tuesday, preliminarily charged with battery, strangulation
An IU student was arrested Tuesday morning at Teter Quad in connection with an incident of battery and strangulation, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest summary log. The student, Reice Leffler, was preliminarily charged with battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and strangulation, which is a level 6 felony.
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.
