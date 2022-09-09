ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Daily Record

High Country Bank announces new leadership

High Country Bank and the Board of Directors announce the promotion of Niki Stotler as Chief Executive Officer and President of High Country Bank. Stotler’s career with High Country Bank spans 21 years and during her tenure, she has become an integral part of all aspects of bank operations as well as the community.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

