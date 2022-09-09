Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Cañon City School District Superintendent details next step in education sites for proposed transgender policy
Cañon City School District Superintendent Adam Hartman gave an update Monday regarding the education sites regarding the proposed transgender student policy. The policy was presented to the school board July 11 and completed its first reading July 25, at which time it was approved for a second reading Aug. 8.
Daily Record
Canon City Public Library slated to host ‘Write Your Life Story’ class on Oct. 6
Jeanne Schmidt will be instructing ‘Write your Life Story” again Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Canon City Public Library, 516 Macon Ave. Call 719-269-9020 with any questions. There is a small fee to be paid to Jeanne of $5. Drop-ins are welcome. Southern Colorado Startup Week...
Daily Record
High Country Bank announces new leadership
High Country Bank and the Board of Directors announce the promotion of Niki Stotler as Chief Executive Officer and President of High Country Bank. Stotler’s career with High Country Bank spans 21 years and during her tenure, she has become an integral part of all aspects of bank operations as well as the community.
Daily Record
Fremont County Manager Sunny Bryant named Deputy County Administrator for El Paso County
Fremont County Manager Sunny Bryant recently tendered her resignation after being named the new Deputy County Administrator for El Paso County. Bryant said it was a bittersweet decision. She will go from serving a county of about 48,000 people to a county of 720,000. It likely will be a challenge, but that’s what she looks most forward to.
