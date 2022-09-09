Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast
Typhoon Muifa on Thursday made landfall for a second time on China's densely populated east coast, after causing the cancelation of all passenger flights at Shanghai's two international airports as it hit land. The storm—packing winds of up to 126 kilometers (78 miles) per hour—made landfall at 12:30 am (1630...
Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland
Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 10pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said...
Phys.org
After oil: What Malaysia and Iran may look like in a post-fossil-fuel future
As the devastation of climate change makes the need to decarbonize clearer by the day, countries face the question of what to do with their old fossil fuel infrastructure. While some environmental activists have taken to sabotaging the carbon economy on the back of its emissions in the Global North, the picture is different in oil-producing countries of the Global South, where energy infrastructure has fed communities for decades. There, the emphasis is placed on memory and institutionalization.
Phys.org
The climate crisis is real, but overusing terms like 'crisis' and 'emergency' comes with risk
"Crisis" is an incredibly potent word, so it's interesting to witness the way the phrase "climate crisis" has become part of the lingua franca. Once associated only with a few "outspoken" scientists and activists, the phrase has now gone mainstream. But what do people understand by the term "climate crisis"?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
What lies beneath melting glaciers and thawing permafrost?
Around the planet, ice is rapidly disappearing. From mountain tops, the poles, the seas, and the tundra. As the ice melts, it's exposing new surfaces, new opportunities, and new threats—including valuable mineral deposits, archaeological relics, novel viruses, and more. Melting glaciers and sea ice. The Arctic is warming four...
Phys.org
How terrorism affects our attitudes
Many studies have investigated how terrorism affects people. A new, large meta-study has compiled the results of 325 previous studies to tease out some overall results across contexts. The meta-study includes responses from more than 400,000 people. "To a certain extent, terrorism is connected with hostile attitudes towards other ethnic...
Phys.org
New study of the Gough map shows what might be the lost islands of Welsh folklore
A pair of researchers, one with Swansea University, the other with Oxford University, has taken a new look at the Gough map and have found what might be the lost islands of ancient Welsh folklore. In their paper published in the journal Atlantic Geoscience, Simon Haslett and Davis Willis describe two small islands on the map that do not exist today.
Phys.org
Scientists reveal the true identity of a Chinese octopus
As they were collecting cephalopod samples in Dongshan island in China's Fujian Province, a team of researchers came across an interesting finding: a new-to-science species of octopus. Actually, locals and fishermen have long been familiar with the species—but they kept mistaking it for a juvenile form of the common long-arm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Invasive reptile and amphibian species are causing billions of dollars in damages globally
Economic growth and globalization have connected the world's most distant places. Rapid trade and transport have boosted economic growth globally, but not without consequences: many species have been introduced to new regions, far from where they evolved. Alien species are those introduced by humans to regions outside their natural range....
Phys.org
'Yes, but not like this!' Why urban densification often lacks public acceptance
Densifying existing settlements while containing urban sprawl—this idea has spread far beyond urban planning circles and is now recognized as a key principle of urban development. Ultimately, dense and compact cities can contribute to several environmental, economic, and social benefits: less urban sprawl, protection of undeveloped land, shorter transport routes, lower greenhouse gas emissions, the creation and cultivation of diverse neighborhoods, and access to more social and cultural amenities.
Biden Administration, EU Reportedly Pressurize Turkey To Enforce Russia Sanctions
The Biden Administration and the European Union are putting pressure on Turkey to enforce Russia sanctions amid concerns that its banking sector is a potential backdoor for illicit finance, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. What Happened: The U.S. authorities are focusing on Turkish banks that have integrated into Mir,...
Phys.org
How Nigerian students became 'change agents' in solid waste management
Nigerian cities aren't managing solid waste effectively. Waste has to be managed all the way from generation to storage, collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. But it is visible everywhere in the country's cities, presenting a major socio-cultural and environmental challenge. Cities tend to treat waste as purely a technical...
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – UK politics live
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
Phys.org
Should crowdfunding be this complicated?
In 2015, John Donovan was listening to a podcast when he learned about an entrepreneur who was hoping to start a business in the podcast space. Given the topic and audience, it would seem this entrepreneur could easily reach a large number of potential investors. However, U.S. regulations at the time prevented businesses from raising capital from non-accredited investors, i.e., individuals who aren't certified as high net worth.
Phys.org
Scientists sleuth out an elusive plant pathogen in Mexico
For years, scientists and online databases presumed the presence of clubroot—one of the main diseases on cruciferous crops (such as broccoli, cabbage, and kale)—in Mexico. However, no evidence to support this supposition existed until a team of researchers, led by Mauricio Luna and Legnara Padrón-Rodríguez of the University of Veracruz, donned their detective caps to pinpoint the clubroot pathogen.
Russia, China Hold Joint Naval Exercise As Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping Meet
Russia and China conducted their first joint naval patrols, a sign of growing military ties, one year ago.
Phys.org
Study shows 'unprecedented' changes to world's rivers
The way rivers function is significantly affected by how much sediment they transport and deposit. River sediment—mostly sand, silt and clay—plays a critical ecological role, as it provides habitat for organisms downstream and in estuaries. It is also important for human life, resupplying nutrients to agricultural soils in floodplains and buffering the rise in sea levels from climate change by delivering sand to deltas and coastlines.
Phys.org
First light at the most powerful laser in the US
The laser that will be the most powerful in the United States is preparing to send its first pulses into an experimental target at the University of Michigan. Called ZEUS, the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, it will explore the physics of the quantum universe as well as outer space, and it is expected to contribute to new technologies in medicine, electronics and national security.
Phys.org
Earliest gibbon fossil found in southwest China
A team of scientists has discovered the earliest gibbon fossil, a find that helps fill a long-elusive evolutionary gap in the history of apes. The work, reported in the Journal of Human Evolution, centers on hylobatids, a family of apes that includes 20 species of living gibbons, which are found throughout tropical Asia from northeastern India to Indonesia.
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Comments / 0