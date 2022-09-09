ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

Typhoon Muifa on Thursday made landfall for a second time on China's densely populated east coast, after causing the cancelation of all passenger flights at Shanghai's two international airports as it hit land. The storm—packing winds of up to 126 kilometers (78 miles) per hour—made landfall at 12:30 am (1630...
The Independent

Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland

Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 10pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said...
Phys.org

After oil: What Malaysia and Iran may look like in a post-fossil-fuel future

As the devastation of climate change makes the need to decarbonize clearer by the day, countries face the question of what to do with their old fossil fuel infrastructure. While some environmental activists have taken to sabotaging the carbon economy on the back of its emissions in the Global North, the picture is different in oil-producing countries of the Global South, where energy infrastructure has fed communities for decades. There, the emphasis is placed on memory and institutionalization.
Phys.org

What lies beneath melting glaciers and thawing permafrost?

Around the planet, ice is rapidly disappearing. From mountain tops, the poles, the seas, and the tundra. As the ice melts, it's exposing new surfaces, new opportunities, and new threats—including valuable mineral deposits, archaeological relics, novel viruses, and more. Melting glaciers and sea ice. The Arctic is warming four...
Phys.org

How terrorism affects our attitudes

Many studies have investigated how terrorism affects people. A new, large meta-study has compiled the results of 325 previous studies to tease out some overall results across contexts. The meta-study includes responses from more than 400,000 people. "To a certain extent, terrorism is connected with hostile attitudes towards other ethnic...
Phys.org

New study of the Gough map shows what might be the lost islands of Welsh folklore

A pair of researchers, one with Swansea University, the other with Oxford University, has taken a new look at the Gough map and have found what might be the lost islands of ancient Welsh folklore. In their paper published in the journal Atlantic Geoscience, Simon Haslett and Davis Willis describe two small islands on the map that do not exist today.
Phys.org

Scientists reveal the true identity of a Chinese octopus

As they were collecting cephalopod samples in Dongshan island in China's Fujian Province, a team of researchers came across an interesting finding: a new-to-science species of octopus. Actually, locals and fishermen have long been familiar with the species—but they kept mistaking it for a juvenile form of the common long-arm...
Phys.org

'Yes, but not like this!' Why urban densification often lacks public acceptance

Densifying existing settlements while containing urban sprawl—this idea has spread far beyond urban planning circles and is now recognized as a key principle of urban development. Ultimately, dense and compact cities can contribute to several environmental, economic, and social benefits: less urban sprawl, protection of undeveloped land, shorter transport routes, lower greenhouse gas emissions, the creation and cultivation of diverse neighborhoods, and access to more social and cultural amenities.
Phys.org

How Nigerian students became 'change agents' in solid waste management

Nigerian cities aren't managing solid waste effectively. Waste has to be managed all the way from generation to storage, collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. But it is visible everywhere in the country's cities, presenting a major socio-cultural and environmental challenge. Cities tend to treat waste as purely a technical...
Phys.org

Should crowdfunding be this complicated?

In 2015, John Donovan was listening to a podcast when he learned about an entrepreneur who was hoping to start a business in the podcast space. Given the topic and audience, it would seem this entrepreneur could easily reach a large number of potential investors. However, U.S. regulations at the time prevented businesses from raising capital from non-accredited investors, i.e., individuals who aren't certified as high net worth.
Phys.org

Scientists sleuth out an elusive plant pathogen in Mexico

For years, scientists and online databases presumed the presence of clubroot—one of the main diseases on cruciferous crops (such as broccoli, cabbage, and kale)—in Mexico. However, no evidence to support this supposition existed until a team of researchers, led by Mauricio Luna and Legnara Padrón-Rodríguez of the University of Veracruz, donned their detective caps to pinpoint the clubroot pathogen.
Phys.org

Study shows 'unprecedented' changes to world's rivers

The way rivers function is significantly affected by how much sediment they transport and deposit. River sediment—mostly sand, silt and clay—plays a critical ecological role, as it provides habitat for organisms downstream and in estuaries. It is also important for human life, resupplying nutrients to agricultural soils in floodplains and buffering the rise in sea levels from climate change by delivering sand to deltas and coastlines.
Phys.org

First light at the most powerful laser in the US

The laser that will be the most powerful in the United States is preparing to send its first pulses into an experimental target at the University of Michigan. Called ZEUS, the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, it will explore the physics of the quantum universe as well as outer space, and it is expected to contribute to new technologies in medicine, electronics and national security.
Phys.org

Earliest gibbon fossil found in southwest China

A team of scientists has discovered the earliest gibbon fossil, a find that helps fill a long-elusive evolutionary gap in the history of apes. The work, reported in the Journal of Human Evolution, centers on hylobatids, a family of apes that includes 20 species of living gibbons, which are found throughout tropical Asia from northeastern India to Indonesia.
