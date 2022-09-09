ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

BAA launches inaugural Boston Marathon medical research funding program

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday a new research funding opportunity for scientific researchers surrounding the Boston Marathon. The new BAA medical research funding program will provide an annual request for proposals to conduct research at the world’s oldest annual marathon. Researchers will be asked...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics

The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New East Boston MBTA ferry service to Long Warf begins for fall season

BOSTON — The MBTA started a new ferry service Monday between East Boston at Lewis Mall and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf. The MBTA last offered the service in the spring of 2022 as an alternative to shuttle buses when Blue Line service was suspended for tunnel maintenance. About 1,750 daily riders chose the ferry during the diversion, prompting the state legislature to fund the ferry service pilot between East Boston and downtown Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Invasive seaweed threatens the Gulf of Maine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Are the great underwater kelp forests in the Gulf of Maine in jeopardy from invasive seaweeds, and how will that impact the marine ecosystem? Researchers from the University of New Hampshire are mapping the ocean floor and scuba diving to get a better picture of life below the surface.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made

WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
WALPOLE, MA
WCVB

'Punch to the gut': High school under construction catches fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials are working to determine the damage caused by a fire at a new school building that is being constructed in the Massachusetts city. The Worcester Fire Department said the fire that started Monday afternoon involved foam roofing insulation that was put up on the roof of the five-story building.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston

BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bostonians, Americans line up to sign condolence books for Queen Elizabeth II

BOSTON — A steady stream of Massachusetts residents, Americans and visitors are signing condolence books to honorQueen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96. The British Consulate-General, Dr. Peter Abbott, was at the Old North Church on Monday to welcome the public as people lined up to sign the book and leave flowers and tributes to the queen in the Memorial Garden.
BOSTON, MA

