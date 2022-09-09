Read full article on original website
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
BAA launches inaugural Boston Marathon medical research funding program
BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday a new research funding opportunity for scientific researchers surrounding the Boston Marathon. The new BAA medical research funding program will provide an annual request for proposals to conduct research at the world’s oldest annual marathon. Researchers will be asked...
Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
Off the Beaten Path Food Tours offers tourists and locals an adventure into Boston's food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Somerville residents Lizzie and Sam createdOff the Beaten Path Food Tour out of their love for the city and its food scene. Offering tours in Cambridge, Boston, and Somerville, the company provides tourists (and locals!) with a meet-and-greet of some of the best spots in town.
Case that 'detonated' at Northeastern had note railing against Facebook, virtual reality
BOSTON — A Northeastern University staff member is being treated for minor injuries after a package delivered to the Boston campus detonated while it was being opened, according to the school. A spokesperson for Northeastern said the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at Holmes Hall, home to the...
Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics
The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
'Our tag line is all day brunch and bar': The Friendly Toast opens in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — The Friendly Toast has opened its latest location in Dedham, Massachusetts. “I think a lot of restaurants take themselves super seriously, but you come here, and it's like you'd have to really try to not have fun,” said Staci Pinard, vice president of restaurant operations for The Friendly Toast. “Our tagline is 'All day brunch and bar.'”
Celtics executive Heather Walker meets President Biden as she continues cancer fight
BOSTON — A Boston Celtics executive who continues to fight cancer and raise awareness met with President Joe Biden, who was in Boston to discuss his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative. Heather Walker, the Celtics' vice president of public relations, was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in July 2021. After her...
5 Investigates: Authorities investigating whether Northeastern University explosion was staged
BOSTON — Multiple law enforcement sources tell 5 Investigates that authorities are now looking into whether the Northeastern University employee who reported that a Pelican-style case exploded when he opened it Tuesday night staged the incident. Those sources also told 5 Investigates on Wednesday that there was no explosive...
New East Boston MBTA ferry service to Long Warf begins for fall season
BOSTON — The MBTA started a new ferry service Monday between East Boston at Lewis Mall and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf. The MBTA last offered the service in the spring of 2022 as an alternative to shuttle buses when Blue Line service was suspended for tunnel maintenance. About 1,750 daily riders chose the ferry during the diversion, prompting the state legislature to fund the ferry service pilot between East Boston and downtown Boston.
Historic Concord, Massachusetts, home on sale for first time in 300 years
CONCORD, Mass. — For the first time in three centuries, a historic Massachusetts home with ties to the Revolutionary War is on the market. The family that owns the deep red saltbox colonial with black shutters at 99 Sudbury Road, a local landmark in Concord, is asking for $1.695 million.
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
Invasive seaweed threatens the Gulf of Maine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Are the great underwater kelp forests in the Gulf of Maine in jeopardy from invasive seaweeds, and how will that impact the marine ecosystem? Researchers from the University of New Hampshire are mapping the ocean floor and scuba diving to get a better picture of life below the surface.
Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made
WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
'Punch to the gut': High school under construction catches fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials are working to determine the damage caused by a fire at a new school building that is being constructed in the Massachusetts city. The Worcester Fire Department said the fire that started Monday afternoon involved foam roofing insulation that was put up on the roof of the five-story building.
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
Employee of prominent Boston bank fired after being charged with rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is being held on $1 million bail. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Wai Cheung, of...
Bostonians, Americans line up to sign condolence books for Queen Elizabeth II
BOSTON — A steady stream of Massachusetts residents, Americans and visitors are signing condolence books to honorQueen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96. The British Consulate-General, Dr. Peter Abbott, was at the Old North Church on Monday to welcome the public as people lined up to sign the book and leave flowers and tributes to the queen in the Memorial Garden.
Stabbing victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood
BOSTON — A person is in stable condition after they were stabbed in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Boston police confirmed the stabbing happened near 9 Marion St. Wednesday afternoon. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said police initially received reports of a machete attack, but investigators have...
New Hampshire distillery cooks up crab-flavored whiskey to tackle the green crab problem
NEEDHAM, Mass. — European green crabs are an invasive species that is devastating the native New England shellfish population. One local distiller,Tamworth Distilling, is hoping to help the problem by developing a green crab whiskey.
5 Investigates: Accused serial rapist arrested in 2003 Boston rape, but charges were dismissed
BOSTON — Buried in police and lab reports in and around Boston are at least seven reports of rapes that until now have not been connected to the suspected perpetrator: Ivan Cheung. Cheung, 42, was charged Tuesday with numerous charges related to four rapes in the Boston area that...
