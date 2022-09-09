Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Springfield cancels check from Quincy 3-1
Springfield handed Quincy a tough 3-1 loss in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
Herald & Review
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event
The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
Herald & Review
State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign
DECATUR — The Illinois State Police have announced they issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
Herald & Review
Decatur firefighters respond to house fire
DECATUR — Improperly discarded smoking materials are blamed for a fire Monday afternoon in Decatur. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were called to 859 S. Belmont at 3:23 p.m. They arrived to find a home with smoke coming from the eaves and front door. Upon...
Herald & Review
Would-be robber uses pencil as a weapon, Decatur police say
DECATUR — A would-be robber attempted to get away with cash from a register using a pencil as a weapon, police said. According to a court affidavit, the store's video surveillance showed the suspect entering the business in the 1300 block of North Water Street on Sunday and going directly behind the cash register. He approached the store clerk while holding a sharpened pencil.
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald & Review
Stabbing of woman came days after domestic battery arrest, Decatur police said
DECATUR — Decatur police say a man stabbed a woman repeatedly, just days after he had posted bond following his arrest on a preliminary charge of domestic battery against the same woman. Manolito D. Conner Sr., 54, was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection...
Comments / 0