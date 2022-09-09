ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, IL

Herald & Review

Springfield cancels check from Quincy 3-1

Springfield handed Quincy a tough 3-1 loss in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event

The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police have announced they issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur firefighters respond to house fire

DECATUR — Improperly discarded smoking materials are blamed for a fire Monday afternoon in Decatur. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were called to 859 S. Belmont at 3:23 p.m. They arrived to find a home with smoke coming from the eaves and front door. Upon...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Would-be robber uses pencil as a weapon, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A would-be robber attempted to get away with cash from a register using a pencil as a weapon, police said. According to a court affidavit, the store's video surveillance showed the suspect entering the business in the 1300 block of North Water Street on Sunday and going directly behind the cash register. He approached the store clerk while holding a sharpened pencil.
DECATUR, IL
