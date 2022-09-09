ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tom Osborne Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing

Nebraska made a big decision on Sunday to part ways with Scott Frost. Frost had been the head coach for the last five seasons before his Cornhuskers started out the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. The same issues from last season popped up, the biggest of which was the Cornhuskers' inability to win close games.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Oxford#Fiu
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
The Spun

Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job

Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach. When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job. “For starters, Scott Frost is a...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

Over the past few years, no NFL team has seemingly suffered more injuries to running backs than the San Francisco 49ers. That bad luck continued over the weekend. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was in the midst of a solid performance when he suffered a knee injury. He was forced...
NFL
The Spun

Former Nebraska Assistant Makes Endorsement For Next Coach

Nebraska's coaching search is ongoing after Cornhuskers AD Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost over the weekend. One of the names that has been suggested for the position is Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell. In four-plus seasons at CCU, Chadwell is 32-19 with a pair of bowl appearances. Joe Moglia, who was...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Marcus Freeman Announces Crushing Notre Dame Injury News

Notre Dame's football season is going from bad to worse. On Monday, a couple of days after their second loss of the season - a shocking upset loss to Marshall - head coach Marcus Freeman announced crushing injury news. "Marcus Freeman says QB Tyler Buchner suffered a significant sprain in...
The Spun

Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts

The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Texas A&M Video

As if the loss to Appalachian State wasn't bad enough, Texas A&M is being dragged through the mud even more thanks to a leaked video from Midnight Yell practice. In the clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but is displayed below, a Yell Leader can be seen disparaging App State as a "hillbilly" school and saying some of the Mountaineer players "can't read."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy