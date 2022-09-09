Read full article on original website
Related
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska
Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
Legendary Coach Tom Osborne Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing
Nebraska made a big decision on Sunday to part ways with Scott Frost. Frost had been the head coach for the last five seasons before his Cornhuskers started out the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. The same issues from last season popped up, the biggest of which was the Cornhuskers' inability to win close games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL・
Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job
Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach. When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job. “For starters, Scott Frost is a...
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
49ers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back
Over the past few years, no NFL team has seemingly suffered more injuries to running backs than the San Francisco 49ers. That bad luck continued over the weekend. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was in the midst of a solid performance when he suffered a knee injury. He was forced...
NFL・
Former Nebraska Assistant Makes Endorsement For Next Coach
Nebraska's coaching search is ongoing after Cornhuskers AD Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost over the weekend. One of the names that has been suggested for the position is Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell. In four-plus seasons at CCU, Chadwell is 32-19 with a pair of bowl appearances. Joe Moglia, who was...
Marcus Freeman Announces Crushing Notre Dame Injury News
Notre Dame's football season is going from bad to worse. On Monday, a couple of days after their second loss of the season - a shocking upset loss to Marshall - head coach Marcus Freeman announced crushing injury news. "Marcus Freeman says QB Tyler Buchner suffered a significant sprain in...
Look: Notre Dame Football Team Will Have Special Guest This Weekend
Former Notre Dame superstar Manti Te'o will be in South Bend for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. He will walk with the team from the Basilica to Notre Dame Stadium, per Fighting Irish insider Pete Sampson. Te'o joined the Fighting Irish as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in...
Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts
The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb React To Weird Nickname Fans Have For Them
There's no doubt the Cleveland Browns have the best running back duo in the NFL with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Their nickname, however, isn't nearly as impressive as their production. It was brought to Chubb and Hunt's attention that fans are referring to them as "Chunt." Hunt reacted to...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Texas A&M Video
As if the loss to Appalachian State wasn't bad enough, Texas A&M is being dragged through the mud even more thanks to a leaked video from Midnight Yell practice. In the clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but is displayed below, a Yell Leader can be seen disparaging App State as a "hillbilly" school and saying some of the Mountaineer players "can't read."
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0