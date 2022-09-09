Read full article on original website
Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation
A hospital visit was one of many speculative reasons people have suggested why the former president arrived in D.C. on Sunday.
What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal
The former president was pictured at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington on Monday, along with Eric Trump and several others.
President Biden Was Lying | Opinion
That speech was designed to lump us all in with these fringe idiots who decided that they wanted to break windows and attack police officers
Donald Trump Leads Group Around Golf Course During Mysterious D.C. Visit
Speculation about the former president's health or legal situation has been rampant online.
