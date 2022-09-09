Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A video of a member of the public appearing to ignore Meghan Markle during the royal's walkabout at Windsor Castle, England, on Saturday has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 11 million views in 24 hours. Meghan met with crowds of the British public for the first time since...
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Oprah Shuts Down Chat With Gayle King Over Harry and Meghan Bombshells
Oprah Winfrey said she was "as surprised by the bombshell" interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "as anybody else." Oprah was asked about the prospects of a royal reconciliation by Gayle King in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death and she said she didn't get involved in "family business."
Charles and Meghan's Treatment of Royal Staff Gets Similar Response
King Charles III and Meghan Markle have both been accused of being rude to staff in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Britain's new monarch, 73, appeared to grow frustrated during the meeting of the Accession Council at which he was formally proclaimed king. Charles was signing an oath...
Andrew's Interaction With Grieving Princess Eugenie Raises Eyebrows Online
Prince Andrew's gesture of comfort extended to daughter Princess Eugenie as they viewed floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle on Saturday, raised eyebrows online after the royal was forced to formally step down from public life earlier this year. The prince, along with his two daughters, Princess...
William and Kate Body Language With Harry and Meghan Sparks Debate
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle triggered debate when the two couples met crowds at Windsor and inspected floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The new Prince and Princess of Wales appeared more reserved as they shook hands and thanked members...
Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan
Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland
Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 10pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said...
Bride Left 'Mortified' Over X-Rated Spelling Mistake on Wedding Menus
Guests were left expecting something far less traditional than a duck liver pate after seeing the menu with the hilarious error.
'Absolutely Dreadful': Internet Reacts To New Queen Elizabeth Mural in London
A mural of Queen Elizabeth II recently appeared near Hounslow East's Tube station in London, and many online are calling for its removal. Artists Jignesh and Yash Patel reportedly painted the mural in honor of the former monarch, who died on September 8 at her Scottish home of Balmoral Castle.
Did Prince William Serve in the Military? How His Career Compares to Harry
Many are wondering how the military careers of Prince William, who was made Prince of Wales after the queen's death, and Prince Harry compare as discourse continues over who in the royal family is allowed to wear military uniforms to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The royals have given...
Ana Navarro Takes Swipe at Meghan McCain After 'The View' Exit
McCain served as the panel's conservative voice for four years, until the summer of 2021, when she departed after clashes with her co-hosts on the ABC show.
Beyoncé Fans Question Theme of her Birthday Bash: 'Everyone Looks a Mess'
According to actress Megan Fox on Instagram, the theme for the party was "roller disco," as countless A-listers celebrated the singer's 41st birthday.
PnB Rock's Girlfriend: Everything We Know About Stephanie Sibounheuang
The internet hasn't been kind to Stephanie Sibounheuang. The girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, Sibounheuang was on the receiving end of a mountain of vitriol after news broke of her boyfriend's shooting death on Monday. The two had been dining at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles at the time, and Sibounheuang had tagged the restaurant's location in a since-deleted Instagram picture of her meal.
King Charles' Staff Redundancies Slammed by Trade Union: 'Heartless'
Reports that members of King Charles III's household staff were issued with a notice of potential redundancies as the royals attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday have been slammed as "nothing short of heartless" by trade unionists. First reported by U.K. broadsheet newspaper The Daily Telegraph,...
U.K.・
'MasterChef' Season 12 Winner Shocks Fans, Who Claim They Were Played
"MasterChef: Back to Win" fans were convinced that a commercial for a food delivery service had already revealed the Season 12 winner.
Kourtney Kardashian's Strict French Fries Rule for Son Sparks Debate
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her 12-year-old son hasn't had French fries in a year, prompting a debate online. The eldest Kardashian sister has always promoted a healthy lifestyle and is famous for her brand Poosh, but now the reality TV star is branching out into a new business venture—nutritional supplements.
