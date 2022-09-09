'My Bionic Ankle': Dak Prescott & Cowboys New Injury Update for Week 1 Bucs

“No, no. Not at all. Not a chance,'' Dak says of any lingering issues for Sunday, shoes and ankles once again cohabitating in comfort. "I’m good to go. I promise you.''

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited for the Thursday practice session due to discomfort in his ankle.

Which ankle? The "bionic one,'' somebody asked?

“Exactly,'' Prescott said with a smile. "It’s the bionic ankle, so we’re fine.”

And how did this happen again?

"I feel great,'' Prescott said, explaining that he made the mistake of trying to break in a new pair of cleats that created so much discomfort that he was forced to be listed as "limited'' in preparation for Sunday's Week 1 visit from the Tampa Bay Bucs. "I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time.''

So, yes, this is the same right ankle that he fractured and dislocated in October 2020. ... with follow-up surgery than makes it "bionic.'' But on Friday, Prescott figures to be back in his old Jordan1's and back at practice, and ideally not listed on the NFL official injury report.

Said coach Mike McCarthy on Friday morning before practice: “He’s going to be a full participant today. I anticipate he’ll be the same tomorrow, so I don't have any concern about him playing Sunday.

"We're right on schedule.''

Prescott noted that the NFL will "fine or suspend'' you if you fail to even report "a hangnail,'' trying to emphasize the lack of seriousness here.

Meanwhile, the last time Prescott "came back'' from an ankle problem? His triumphant return for Week 1 in 2021 against this same Buccaneers team last September. He completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards with three touchdowns in what became a thrilling 31-29 defeat.

Prescott, leading Dallas as a 1.5-point underdog , said his ankle issue won’t limit him on Sunday.

