ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NteFf_0holJAxC00

Princess Beatrice ’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has called Queen Elizabeth II a “rock” in a touching tribute posted to social media after the monarch’s death.

The property developer shared a series of photographs throughout the Queen’s life to his Instagram on Friday, and marked the post with a heartwarming caption.

“Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” he wrote.

“Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer,” Mozzi added. “Rest is [sic] Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted”.

Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have yet to make a public statement about the death of their grandmother, the Queen. Meanwhile, their mother Sarah, Duchess of York has said the Queen was “the most incredible mother-in-law and friend” and that she would miss her “more than words can express”.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen,” she tweeted. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.”

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

Ferguson was married to the Queen’s second eldest son, Prince Andrew, from 1986 until their split in 1992.

Mozzi, 38, and Princess Beatrice, 34, were married in July 2020 after being engaged for less than a year. The secret ceremony took place at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were also in attendance.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Elizabeth, on September 2021. Mozzi is also a father to six-year-old son Christopher Woolf, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

On Thursday 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had passed away aged 96, after 70 years on the throne. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen’s eldest son Charles has been named King Charles III, while his wife, Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, will use the title Queen Consort.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Queen Elizabeth’s Plans ‘Cannot Be Moved’ for Harry and Meghan: Palace Source

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth may struggle to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visit the U.K. next month as the aging monarch has an exceptionally busy week at the beginning of September and, sources at Buckingham Palace said, “Some things cannot be moved.”
U.K.
The Independent

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Dara Huang
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The US Sun

Final photo shows Queen smiling two days before death

THE Queen was pictured beaming as she met new PM Liz Truss in her final-ever photo taken just days before her death. Buckingham Palace announced today Her Majesty had passed away aged 96 after an astonishing 70 years on the throne. Her death comes just days after she formally appointed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Celebrities Gossip#Sister Princess#Princess Eugenie#Uk#Commonwealth
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William gestures towards Meghan Markle in ‘poignant’ moment at Windsor Castle

William, Prince of Wales appeared to gesture towards Meghan Markle on Sunday in what many people have deemed as an olive branch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they viewed floral tributes, which were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. It was the first time the “royal four” had been seen together since the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Poignant moment Prince William offered Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps during King Charles proclamation - revealing a new, warmer stage in their relationship

This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy