U.K.

Bells toll in Glasgow as city mourns ‘remarkable’ Queen

By Rebecca McCurdy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcNwC_0holJ8Gz00

The bells of Glasgow Cathedral chimed 96 times as the city mourned the death of the Queen.

The city centre cathedral paid tribute to the Queen at noon on Friday following her death at the Balmoral estate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, members of the public laid flowers outside the City Chambers in memory of the country’s longest-serving monarch.

Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, in her role as Lord Lieutenant, was the first signatory in a book of condolence on behalf of the city.

Paying tribute to the Queen, she said: “It’s devastating. It is a devastating blow for the country to lose such a remarkable lady who has given such a dedicated service to the nation for 70 years.

“That is one remarkable lady and I thought she was invincible.

“It is so sad and I feel so sorry for her family.”

In her letter of condolence, the Lord Provost said: “On behalf of the people of Glasgow, a time of great sadness for all those across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth who hold her dear.

“The Queen, a monarch who has served with pride, dignity and grace for more than 70 years.

“The longest serving monarch in British history. A record-breaking reign that oversaw and withstood changes and challenges.

“Her Majesty was a figure of constancy and comfort to many.”

Condolences were then left by the city’s first and second citizens, the Lord Dean and the Deacon Convener, and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.

Floral tributes left outside the City Chambers included a message which said the Queen “had done so much for Great Britain and the world”.

Meanwhile, others thanked the Queen, remarking she had “done her duty bravely”.

