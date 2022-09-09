Kate Middleton becomes first royal to use Princess of Wales title since Diana

The death of Queen Elizabeth II after a 70-year reign means there have been a number of changes to the British monarchy and their titles.

Following the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at age 96 on 8 September, her eldest child Charles has become King, with the royal confirmed to be taking the title King Charles III.

The Queen’s death also means that the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have changed as well. As of 8 September, Prince William and Kate inherited the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, titles that used to be held by William’s father and his wife Camilla, who went by the Duchess of Cornwall, but who will now use the title Queen Consort.

The duke and duchess have updated their official social media accounts to reflect the change in their titles, with the couple initially known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge following the Queen’s passing.

However, in addition to the Cornwall title, William and Kate will also see an additional change to their official titles, as the new King’s former Prince of Wales title is to be inherited by his eldest son, while the Princess of Wales title last officially used by Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother, will be bestowed on Kate.

According to the official website for the Prince of Wales, which is temporarily suspended in honour of the Queen’s death, the title “is normally passed on when the existing Prince of Wales accedes to the throne”.

At age 10, Charles was given the title of Prince of Wales and later had an investiture at Caernarvon Castle in 1969. Diana was given the title Princess of Wales when she married Charles in July 1981.

However, the title is not inherited automatically, which means it was only confirmed that Prince William and Kate would receive the titles on 9 September, when the King announced in his first televised address to the nation as the new monarch that he would be granting the couple the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” the King said. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

With the declaration, it marks the first time that the Princess of Wales title has been used officially since the late Princess Diana.

Camilla, who married Charles in April 2005, chose not to use the title Princess of Wales out of respect to the late royal, who died in August 1997 at the age of 36 and who was associated with the title, and instead formerly went by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate, however, will use the title previously bestowed on her late mother-in-law, with the royal couple again updating their official social media accounts to reflect the change. “The Prince and Princess of Wales,” the Kensington Royal Twitter account now reads.

According to a royal source, the couple are “focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time,” and will approach their roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales “in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously”.

“The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path,” the source added.