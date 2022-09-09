ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the best things about the fall is the foliage. Watching the leaves turn from earthy greens to vibrant yellows, oranges and reds before they ultimately fall to the ground is always a beautiful experience. If you're looking for the best place in your state to take in this breathtaking display, we've got you covered.

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 15 best small towns in the United States to take in some fall foliage, and one Michigan town made the list: Copper Harbor . Here's what they had to say about it:

Located at the northern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, surrounded by forest and edged by the blue expanse of Lake Superior, Copper Harbor is a fantastic fall destination. In autumn, this top-rated lake town is a kaleidoscope of color with mixed woodlands that feature a variety of deciduous trees and many coniferous species. When driving into town along US-41, the “Tree Tunnel” will be at its most impressive all year. There are lots of opportunities for hiking and mountain biking among the color, including trails that lead to waterfalls. While it’s never guaranteed, the leaves started to transform around late September, peaking in mid-October.

Planning a roadtrip? Check out Trips to Discover 's full list of the 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage .

