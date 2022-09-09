Read full article on original website
Brownwood Lions 2022 Football Season Stats Through 3 Games (2-1)
STATS COURTESY OF DERRICK STUCKLY, BROWNWOODNEWS.COM. 37.3 points per game (112) 404.3 yards per game (1,213) 191.7 rushing yards per game (575) 212.6 passing yards per game (638) 59.5 completion percentage (38 of 64) PASSING. * Ike Hall. 38 of 64 for 638 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs. RUSHING. *...
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
Richland Springs Head Football Coach Suspended Three Years
AUSTIN – In a UIL State Executive Committee (SEC) Monday morning meeting, Richland Springs head football coach Jerry Burkhart was unanimously ruled to have attempted to recruit a Mullin player prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. With that, the SEC also issued a three-year suspension to Burkhart.
Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
Glenda Rutherford, 86, of Lake Brownwood
Glenda Rutherford, age 86, of Lake Brownwood passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Service for Glenda will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Keegan Hall officiating. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53, of Early
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53 of Early passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Family will host a visitation on Thursday, September 15th from 6 to 8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 16th at 10...
Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady
Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
Judy Lewallen, 84, of San Angelo
Judy Lewallen, age 84, long-time San Angelo resident, died in Cocoa, Florida on September 4, 2022. Her family will host a visitation at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas on Saturday, September 17 from 2-3 pm. After the visitation, a service will be held at 3:30 pm...
Doris Neal (Stokes) Johnson, 89, of Brownwood
Doris Neal Johnson, 89, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Doris was born August 2, 1933 in Eastland County to A.N. and Eria (Reese)...
Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite
Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
Brownwood ISD Names September Spotlight Employees
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jason Adams. Mr. Adams is a 5th grade teacher at East Elementary. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Mr. Adams has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019, making this year his fourth teaching at East.
Cooler night tonight, then attention turns toward scattered rain
Low temperatures overnight fall into the 60s areawide, then scattered rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast. Rain chances peak Friday. -- David Yeomans
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star, Texas, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Jordan Springs Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Burial was under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Dottie was born November 13, 1942 in Hays County,...
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Football season is here and getting some more gear to support your favorite team can be expensive but it seems someone in Central Texas who may or may not love the Longhorns could soon boost their closet with some more burnt orange after a solid win from the Texas Lottery.
GARDEN CLUB BEGINS 92nd YEAR SEPT. 15
The Brownwood Garden Club, federated in 1930, begins their 2022-23 year on Thursday, September 15 at 11:30 AM at Southside Baptist. After a light luncheon, hosted by Loretta Carter and Carol Deal, and a short business meeting, members are looking forward to their featured program: “Backyard Wildlife Habitat” by Olivia Kost from Texas Parks & Wildlife.
Brownwood Chamber Luncheon Friday Features State Rep. Spiller
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, September 16th. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This luncheon will feature Representative David Spiller as he informs the Brown County...
