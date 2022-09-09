ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle Police determine threat to local high school is not credible, offer safety tips

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXBAx_0holI8Em00

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County police investigated a social media threat against a local high school on Friday that turned out not to be credible, and is now reminding parents and students alike about the importance of online safety.

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 9, Albemarle County Police Department officers responded to a threat to Western Albemarle High School that was made through social media. After an investigation, officers determined this threat was not credible.

The person responsible for the features, a juvenile, will be charged under section 18.2-60 of the Virginia Code , which includes with “threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.”

Albemarle County Police seek to identify persons of interest at auto body shop robbery

Albemarle County Police Department stated that it takes all threats on schools seriously and will continue to work with the school system, parents, students, teachers and staff to keep everyone in community schools safe.

Albemarle County Police has also released several online safety tips in light of this incident, and are encouraging parents and guardians to read this list and discuss it with their children:

  • Monitor your child’s phone, computer, and online accounts regularly.
  • Your child should not have a phone, computer, or online account that you do not have access to.
  • Have a conversation with your child about the use of their phone during school.
  • Phones at school should only be used in an emergency and should otherwise remain in a backpack or pocket.
  • In the event that a student sees a threat on social media, through a text or online, they should immediately notify a school administrator and the police. In this case, Albemarle County Police Department will work with the school to develop a plan of action. At no point should anyone share the plan with friends or post it online.
  • Many children and teenagers believe that there is a certain amount of anonymity online. While this is somewhat true, the internet is not completely private.
  • Some may think that school threats are funny, but the community and police do not. Those who make these posts will be held accountable and there will be criminal consequences.

Families are encouraged to reach out to police with any additional questions or concerns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Albemarle County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Schools#Albemarle Police
cbs19news

UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wsvaonline.com

Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday

The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
UPI News

Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy