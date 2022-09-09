Hooker Gets Extension Through 2025

The deal includes $19,5 million in guaranteed money and keeps the franchise's current safety duo together through at least 2024.

NASHVILLE – In signing safety Amani Hooker to a multi-year contract extension, the Tennessee Titans ensured that one of the league’s best safety duos will remain together through at least the 2024 season.

The Titans announced the agreement Friday morning, with ESPN reporting that it was a three-year deal worth $33 million, including $19.5 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.

Hooker was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

“It means a lot,” Hooker said. “It shows how much the Titans believe in me and trust me. I have that same trust and confidence in them. I’m just going to do my job to make sure I can help this team win and help them win a Super Bowl.”

Titans free safety Kevin Byard chimed in with a quick congratulatory post on Twitter: “Proud and happy for you bro! Now let’s go crazy this year!”

Hooker’s extension keeps him under contract through the 2025 season, while Byard’s deal runs through 2024.

“I’m happy for Amani, I really am,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to do that and I’m glad we’re going to be able to keep him.

“He’s a dependable player, somebody that’s taken advantage of his opportunities, gone in there and been productive and versatile. I like the way he practices and prepares, his daily approach.”

Per Spotrac, Hooker's deal makes him the 14th-highest average paid safety in football. His $19.5 million guaranteed money also ranks 14th, while his $10 million signing bonus is the 12th largest.

“It definitely gives me that clear mind that I can go out there and not getting injured, that kind of stuff,” Hooker said. “I can go out there and play free, and just play my ball.”

The combination of Byard and Hooker has turned into quite a successful pairing for the Titans. Byard earned All Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the second time last year, after totaling five interceptions and 88 tackles.

Hooker, meanwhile, has made huge strides in the three seasons since he was a fourth-round draft pick in 2019. His improvement became apparent in 2020, when Hooker – despite making only three starts – totaled four interceptions and 51 tackles. He became a full-time starter last season, posting an interception, four passes defensed and 62 tackles in 12 games.

With five career interceptions, Hooker is tied with Kansas City’s Juan Thornhill for the third-most among safeties from the 2019 draft class, behind only Green Bay’s Darnell Savage Jr. (eight) and the Rams’ Taylor Rapp (seven). From 2020 to 2021, only 11 NFL safeties had more interceptions than Hooker.

In his three-year career, Hooker has played in 44 games (15 starts) and totaled 119 tackles, five interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Hooker said he wanted to have a deal done by today, so that he could focus on the season, starting when the Titans play host to the New York Giants on Sunday.

“Yeah, I wanted to have a clear mind and clear purpose of what my destination was -- whether it was to be signed or not,” Hooker said. “Now I’m just glad we got something done.”