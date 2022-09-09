ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

WWMT

Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WLNS

One dead after shooting on East Barnes Ave in Lansing

UPDATE 9/14/2022 – The Lansing Police Department has released additional information on the victim. LPD officials initially stated the victim was 22. He is actually 32-year-old Dominick Hopson. More updates will be released as they become available. UPDATE (11:17 p.m.) – Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting on the 100 […]
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Suspect leads law enforcement on multi-county chase, firing shots at deputies

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as a call to help a suicidal subject, turned into a multi-county chase to stop a man with a gun shooting at deputies. The Calhoun County Sheriff's office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man accused of kidnapping, shooting at ex-girlfriend arrested in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek officers found a man accused of kidnapping and shooting at his ex-girlfriend hiding in the back of a cargo van Tuesday, police said. Police arrested the man, 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers found him during a traffic stop.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man sentenced in Canterbury Apartments shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged Monday in a 2020 homicide case at Canterbury House Apartments. David Lawrence Barnes was sentenced to 18 years to life in the shooting that killed Elijiah Roberson, 30. Roberson was killed in front of his kids, deputies said. Barnes was found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
WWMT

Man armed with a gun robs PNC Bank in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek officers are looking for a man accused of robbing a PNC Bank Monday. The man, described by police as a 6-foot-tall black man with a slender build, was armed with a gun when he demanded money at the Capital Avenue bank around 1 p.m., police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

One injured in East Lansing shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details are coming in about an overnight shooting that left one person injured, and forced East Lansing Police to clear out game day crowds from surrounding bars. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers in downtown East Lansing heard gunshots near the intersection of Albert and M.A.C. Ave. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

