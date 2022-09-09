UPDATE 9/14/2022 – The Lansing Police Department has released additional information on the victim. LPD officials initially stated the victim was 22. He is actually 32-year-old Dominick Hopson. More updates will be released as they become available. UPDATE (11:17 p.m.) – Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting on the 100 […]

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO