Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect arrested after chase involving shots at deputies
A suspect has been arrested after a long car and foot chase, in which several police departments provided their assistance.
WWMT
Police release photos of man accused of robbing Battle Creek bank at gunpoint
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has released new surveillance camera images in hopes the public can help identify the suspect accused of robbing a bank. The man, described by police as a 6-foot-tall with a slender build, was armed with a gun when he demanded...
WWMT
Teenager shot in Kentwood, bullets found in nearby buildings and vehicles
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the lower chest and stomach Tuesday, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The teenager was found near Bowen Boulevard in Kentwood, police said. Numerous shell castings were found on scene and several vehicles and buildings were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead after shooting on East Barnes Ave in Lansing
UPDATE 9/14/2022 – The Lansing Police Department has released additional information on the victim. LPD officials initially stated the victim was 22. He is actually 32-year-old Dominick Hopson. More updates will be released as they become available. UPDATE (11:17 p.m.) – Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting on the 100 […]
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
Fox17
Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Suspect leads law enforcement on multi-county chase, firing shots at deputies
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as a call to help a suicidal subject, turned into a multi-county chase to stop a man with a gun shooting at deputies. The Calhoun County Sheriff's office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
Man assaulted on trail near Ionia, deputies say
An elderly man showed up at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Monday to report that he had been assaulted on a trail near Ionia, deputies said.
WWMT
Man accused of kidnapping, shooting at ex-girlfriend arrested in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek officers found a man accused of kidnapping and shooting at his ex-girlfriend hiding in the back of a cargo van Tuesday, police said. Police arrested the man, 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers found him during a traffic stop.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man sentenced in Canterbury Apartments shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged Monday in a 2020 homicide case at Canterbury House Apartments. David Lawrence Barnes was sentenced to 18 years to life in the shooting that killed Elijiah Roberson, 30. Roberson was killed in front of his kids, deputies said. Barnes was found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fired Kent Co. deputy accused of assaulting paralyzed man
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
WWMT
Man armed with a gun robs PNC Bank in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek officers are looking for a man accused of robbing a PNC Bank Monday. The man, described by police as a 6-foot-tall black man with a slender build, was armed with a gun when he demanded money at the Capital Avenue bank around 1 p.m., police said.
WWMT
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
4 hurt in Norton Shores assault
The assault happened in a residence on East Broadway Avenue, according to the Muskegon County Dispatch.
One injured in East Lansing shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details are coming in about an overnight shooting that left one person injured, and forced East Lansing Police to clear out game day crowds from surrounding bars. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers in downtown East Lansing heard gunshots near the intersection of Albert and M.A.C. Ave. […]
WWMTCw
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
Dive team recovers body of missing man
The body of a Kalamazoo-area man reported missing last week has been found, authorities say.
Comments / 0