azdesertswarm.com
North Dakota State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona goes from playing a team picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC West Division to one that’s the favorite to claim another national championship, albeit at the FCS level. North Dakota State (2-0) has won nine FCS titles since 2011, including last season, and also brings...
ASU football sets kickoff time vs. Utah; Arizona in early game vs. Cal
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats football teams have set their kickoff times for their Week 4 games on Sept. 24. ASU will be hosting the No. 14 Utah Utes at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MST. It can be listened to...
Cardinals add OL Martin, WRs Cotton and Payton to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed guard Koda Martin as well as receivers Jeff Cotton Jr. and JaVonta Payton to their practice squad. Roster spots became available after the team placed receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward on practice squad injured reserve. Martin has been a staple...
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Soaked and stung: Mosquitoes and black beetles in Tucson
Students itched, scratched, cried and hopscotched around campus in soaked shoes as the semester started. The first week of school was marked with monsoons and mosquito bites for many students and opportunities for a little water mischief. Members of the Aggie House, a student-run residence on North Euclid Avenue, sat...
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
azpm.org
Arizona sees increase in housing permits
A housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. The number of construction permits for new housing is growing in Arizona and across the country, but supply chain issues and slow hiring are still holding up construction on new units. Arizona saw 52% more permits approved in...
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
25-Year-Old Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday. The crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
A long list of local spots that offer student discounts
We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
Tucson looking for ways to pass stricter gun laws
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson, like many cities, has a gun problem and what to do about it is very limited because of state preemption laws. Those laws say the city cannot adopt a gun law, or any law, that is more restrictive or conflicts with state law. Tucson...
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
Homicides, rising crime the focus of a Tucson city council discussion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Mayor and City Council will hold a discussion at tomorrow’s study session on what the city is doing to combat a rising crime rate, especially homicides. In 2021, the city had 93 homicides, a record, compared to 48 in 2019. So far,...
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 90 golf carts and a storage area were destroyed by fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson early Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called to the course around 2:20 a.m. following reports of a building fire. The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m., according to TFD.
Nearly 2,000 Tucsonans participate in the 9/11 Tower Challenge
About 4,000 people across Arizona did the 9/11 tower challenge and almost half of the participants were in Tucson.
Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)
