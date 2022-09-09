ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Freddie Freeman
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700

On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The New York Yankees
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss. “Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with […] The post Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates

The Los Angeles Dodgers receive some positive updates on the statuses of Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux. Both players have not seen action since early September due to injuries, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that Treinen and Lux will be back in action before the end of the week and end of the month, […] The post Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record. The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy