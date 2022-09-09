LUNC Becomes Major Gainer Among Top 100 Cryptos, SHIB Nears Price Breakout, ETH Bears Lose $300 Million in One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
u.today
SHIB Might Lose One Zero in Price; Key Pattern Seems to Be Forming
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) on PoS Already Under 51% Attack: Investor Jason Williams
Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0" Community concerned about centralization of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Prominent investor and writer Jason A. Williams, a founding partner of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, slams the decentralization of the soon-to-be post-Merge Ethereum (ETH). Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0"
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Reclaims $19K, Terra’s LUNC Soars 50% (Market Watch)
LUNC continues to recover with another double-digit price surge, while BTC has jumped above $19,000. After yesterday’s nosedive, bitcoin bounced off, added a few hundred dollars, and currently sits above $19,000. Most altcoins reacted even more positively to the bloodbath, with ETH soaring past $1,600. Terra’s LUNC is among...
u.today
Hideaways Aim At Volatile Performance While Most Crypto Assets Like MATIC and UNI Stagnate
Smaller tokens like HDWY receive their chance to shine while assets like UNI and MATIC taking hit. Polygon ($MATIC) and Uniswap ($UNI) holders have been subjected to a bear cycle as both tokens remain range bound and trading within a downward trend despite Friday’s breakout. Both MATIC and UNI belong to a higher tier of cryptocurrencies known as “large caps” which are going through hard times in the current market cycle, that’s why smaller projects are gaining more traction among retail investors, including the Hideaway (HDWY).
u.today
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Kiyosaki Urges Followers to Get into Crypto Before Markets Crash
Robert Kiyosaki, pioneer of business literature and author of the bestseller "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in an e-mail newsletter to his readers, pointed out the need to become familiar with cryptocurrencies as soon as possible. According to the writer's prediction, a large-scale crash of all markets is coming in conjunction...
u.today
Ravencoin (RVN) Rallies by Another 25% Hours Before Ethereum Merge: Crypto Market Review, September 13
u.today
Cardano Users Should Watch These Crucial Dates on Road to Vasil: Details
u.today
DOGE, ADA, BTC Plunge as Nomura Predicts 100-Basis-Point Rate Hike
The largest cryptocurrencies have extended their losses, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) slipping to the $20,600 level on the Bitstamp exchange. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), XRP, and other altcoins have been hammered by Bitcoin’s renewed weakness. As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrencies dropped sharply lower earlier this Tuesday due...
u.today
Shiba Inu-Dogecoin-Led Meme Economy Sees 16% Jump in Trading Volumes Amid Market Drop
u.today
Cross Staking Protocol Reports Increased Payouts in Q3, 2022
u.today
Here's When XRP Will Take Off, David Gokhshtein Believes, And Even More Will Happen Then
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Should Have One More Major Price Drop, Peter Brandt Says
u.today
Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14
u.today
Ether Options Launched by CME Group
Chicago-based derivatives trading giant CME Group has announced the launch of Ethereum options. According to Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products, the new product was launched due to rapidly growing interest in Ethereum options. Ethereum options will make it possible for traders to manage their exposure ahead...
u.today
Coinbase Says Trades Are Failing Amid Massive Market Crash
A massive sell-off In the meantime, the cryptocurrency market is currently in the middle of a massive sell-off, with Bitcoin being just a hair’s breadth away from slipping below the pivotal $20,000 level. It is on track to record its worst day since June. The cryptocurrency market has been...
u.today
Here's Why Bitcoin Just Plunged 5% in Minutes
The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, has plunged sharply on a worse-than-expected inflation report, losing 4.7% of its value in mere minutes. The crypto king has reached an intraday low of $21,764 on the Bitstamp exchange. Major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have...
u.today
SHIB Is One of Most Viewed Assets Worldwide on Major Crypto Data Portal
According to CoinMarketCap's analysis of the crypto market for August, Shiba Inu has become one of the most interesting crypto assets for users on all continents of the world (except Antarctica!). The interest in SHIB is expressed by the number of views of the Shiba Inu page directly on CoinMarketCap....
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Is Surprised by Behavior of Ethereum Miners
There were numerous myths and baseless assumptions around the Ethereum Merge, and one of them was the spike in selling pressure from active Ethereum miners that will try to exit the network ahead of everyone else. ETH miners remain loyal. The creator of Ethereum could not hide his amusement when...
u.today
Ethereum to Avoid $30 Billion in Selling Pressure Only 2 Years After Merge Update
