Read full article on original website
Related
WSAV-TV
New bivalent COVID boosters available locally
The newest COVID booster shot clinic is now up and running in Savannah. It’s offering the new updated bivalent shot. Fire heavily damages Flemington home Wednesday night. Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday …. Group helping developing countries with water issues …. Wellness Wednesday: Medical conditions and...
WSAV-TV
Savannah hoping to end traffic deaths by 2027
The City of Savannah averages about 22 traffic deaths annually, whether it's a pedestrian or cyclist-involved incident. City leaders recognize the problem and firmly believe it can be remedied.
WSAV-TV
Savannah Police roll call returns Tuesday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s “Roll Call In The Streets” returns Tuesday night. It gives community members a chance to witness a roll call and hear from officers. It kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Community Center on Cynthia Street. If...
What’s going on in Savannah this weekend?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is just around the corner and that means it is time to start planning what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to look forward to. Trivia Night When: Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. Where: Savannah Bee Company Price: $15 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAV-TV
Police find multiple guns inside students' car at Effingham County high school
Authorities say they discovered multiple guns in a 16-year-old's car at an Effingham County high school's parking lot. Police find multiple guns inside students’ car at …. Popular senior center to close its door in November. Bluffton creates new affordable housing development. Senate debate officially on: Warnock, Walker accept...
WJCL
Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church of the Cross, Oyster Factory Park and Pritchard Park. Police...
WSAV-TV
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
Several vehicles were left unlocked while others had windows smashed, police said. Valuable items and firearms were stolen from several vehicles.
WSAV-TV
Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday afternoon
A person died after leading police on a chase in Savannah Wednesday afternoon. Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday …. Fire heavily damages Flemington home Wednesday night. New bivalent COVID boosters available locally. Group helping developing countries with water issues …. Wellness Wednesday: Medical conditions and your mental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAV-TV
Beaufort County council holds public forum on Hwy 278 corridor
The purpose of the meeting was to give residents a chance to voice their opinions on the Highway 278 bridge debate. Beaufort County council holds public forum on Hwy …. Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday …. Group helping developing countries with water issues …. Wellness Wednesday: Medical...
Dairy Queen suffers smoke damage from electrical fire | Drive thru open
Statesboro and Bulloch county fire departments responded to the Dairy Queen on 2191 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, GA around 10:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Bulloch 911 dispatched the call which reported smoke in the restaurant. Dairy Queen employees evacuated the restaurant as a precaution before the fire engines arrived on the scene.
Pooler passes new marijuana possession ordinance
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Pooler has a new marijuana possession ordinance. Anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana will now be tried in Pooler municipal court, in an attempt to speed up the process. Before, it could take years for offenders to get a date in Chatham County Superior Court. […]
Comments / 0